Tesla makes China boss highest-profile executive after Musk

*
Move makes Zhu effective deputy to Musk
*
Investors have called for deeper executive team, Musk
focus
*
China-born Zhu holds New Zealand passport
*
Zhu joined Tesla in 2014
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's China chief Tom
Zhu has been promoted to take direct oversight of the electric
carmaker’s U.S. assembly plants as well as sales operations in
North America and Europe, according to an internal posting of
reporting lines reviewed by Reuters.
The Tesla posting showed that Zhu's title of vice president
for Greater China had not changed and that he also retained his
responsibilities as Tesla's most senior executive for sales in
the rest of Asia as of Tuesday.
The move makes Zhu the highest-profile executive at Tesla
after Chief Executive Elon Musk, with direct oversight for
deliveries in all of its major markets and operations of its key
production hubs.
The reporting lines for Zhu would keep Tesla's vehicle
design and development - both areas where Musk has been heavily
involved - separate while creating an apparent deputy to Musk on
the more near-term challenges of managing global sales and
output.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
Reuters reviewed the organizational chart that had been
posted internally by Tesla and confirmed the change with two
people who had seen it. They asked not to be named because they
were not authorized to discuss the matter.
Zhu and a team of his reports were brought in by Tesla late
last year to troubleshoot production issues in the United
States, driving an expectation among his colleagues then that he
was being groomed for a bigger role.
Zhu's appointment to a global role comes at a time when Musk
has been distracted by his acquisition of Twitter and Tesla
analysts and investors have urged action that would deepen the
senior executive bench and allow him to focus on Tesla.
Under Zhu, Tesla's Shanghai plant rebounded strongly from
COVID lockdowns in China.
Tesla said on Monday that it had delivered 405,278 vehicles
in the fourth quarter, short of Wall Street estimates, according
to data compiled by Refinitiv.
The company had delivered 308,600 vehicles in the same
period a year earlier.
The Tesla managers reporting to Zhu include: Jason Shawhan,
director of manufacturing at the Gigafactory in Texas;
Hrushikesh Sagar, senior director of manufacturing at Tesla's
Fremont factory; Joe Ward, vice president in charge of Europe,
the Middle East and Africa; and Troy Jones, vice president of
North America sales and service, according to the Tesla notice
on reporting lines reviewed by Reuters.
Tesla country managers in China, Japan, Australia and New
Zealand continued to report to Zhu, the notice showed.
Zhu does not have a direct report at Tesla's still-ramping
Berlin plant, but a person with knowledge of the matter said
responsibility for that operation would come with the reporting
line for Amsterdam-based Ward. Ward could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Zhu, who was born in China but now holds a New Zealand
passport, joined Tesla in 2014. Before that he was a project
manager at a company established by his MBA classmates at Duke
University, advising Chinese contractors working on
infrastructure projects in Africa.
During Shanghai's two-month COVID lockdown, Zhu was among
the first batch of employees sleeping in the factory as they
sought to keep it running, people who work with him have said.
Zhu, a no-fuss manager who sports a buzz cut, favors
Tesla-branded fleece jackets and has lived in a
government-subsidized apartment that is a 10-minute drive from
the Shanghai Gigafactory. It was not immediately clear whether
he would move after his promotion.
He takes charge of Tesla's main production hubs at a time
when the company is readying the launch of Cybertruck and a
revamped version of its Model 3 sedan. Tesla has also said it is
developing a cheaper electric vehicle but has not provided
details on that plan.
When Tesla posted a picture on Twitter last month to
celebrate its Austin, Texas, plant hitting a production
milestone for its Model Y, Zhu was among hundreds of workers
smiling on the factory floor.
Allan Wang, who was promoted to vice president in charge of
sales in China in July, was listed as the legal representative
for the operation in registration papers filed with Chinese
regulators in a change by the company last month.
Tesla board member James Murdoch said in November the
company had recently identified a potential successor to Musk
without naming the person. Murdoch did not respond to a request
for comment.
Elecktrek previously reported that Zhu would take
responsibility for U.S. sales, delivery and service.
(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Shanghai and Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul;
Writing by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Stephen Coates)