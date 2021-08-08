Tesla : mandates masks at Nevada battery factory - WSJ

Workers at the Reno, Nevada-area facility had previously been required to wear a mask if they were not vaccinated, but could avoid that requirement if they were, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla is the latest company to mandate masks after the Delta variant forced the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse course and recommend that even fully vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)