  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : mandates masks at Nevada battery factory - WSJ

08/08/2021 | 02:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is pictured on a car in the rain in New York City

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is telling workers at its Nevada battery factory they will be required to wear a mask indoors starting Monday regardless of vaccination status, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Workers at the Reno, Nevada-area facility had previously been required to wear a mask if they were not vaccinated, but could avoid that requirement if they were, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla is the latest company to mandate masks after the Delta variant forced the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse course and recommend that even fully vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 096 M - -
Net income 2021 3 868 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 039 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 197x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 692 B 692 B -
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 699,10 $
Average target price 673,70 $
Spread / Average Target -3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio Jose Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-0.93%692 120
NIO INC.-10.05%71 833
XPENG INC.-3.76%35 114
LI AUTO INC.5.27%29 113
FISKER INC.-1.30%4 269
NIKOLA CORPORATION-32.63%4 094