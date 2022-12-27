Tesla, megacap growth stocks pull Nasdaq lower; Dow rises

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
*
Tesla slumps on report of reduced output plan
*
China ADRs rise on reopening optimism
*
Indexes mixed: Dow up 0.40%, S&P down 0.11%, Nasdaq down
0.80%
Dec 27 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq came under
pressure on Tuesday following declines in some megacap growth
stocks and Tesla, while optimism around an economic recovery in
China after the country further eased its COVID-19 curbs helped
cap losses.
Tesla Inc tumbled 8.1% to hit a more than two-year
low after Reuters reported that the electric vehicle maker plans
to run a reduced production schedule at its Shanghai plant into
January. The stock has lost more than two-thirds of its value
this year.
Megacap growth stocks Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
and Amazon.com Inc slipped between 1% and
1.5% as U.S. Treasury yields rose.
The declines made consumer discretionary and
technology the worst performers among major S&P 500
sector indexes.
However, sectors closely tied to the economy, such as
industrials, materials and energy,
advanced, helping the Dow Jones to eke out gains.
"What you're seeing is a battle between investors who are
doing year-end tax selling and investors that believe that
normal inflows in January will lead to a better market," said
Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon,
New Jersey.
Meckler also pointed to thin trading volumes playing its
part in market volatility.
Growth stocks have been under pressure this year from a rise
in U.S. Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve embarked on an
aggressive interest rate hike campaign to tame a surge in
inflation, with investors turning to high dividend-yielding
value stocks such as energy.
The S&P 500 growth index has tumbled 30% this year,
compared with a 7% drop for the value index.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese firms such as JD.Com Inc
, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Pinduoduo Inc
climbed between 2% and 3.8% after China said it would
stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine starting
Jan. 8.
Investors are hoping for a so-called "Santa rally" at the
end of what has been a largely disappointing month for U.S.
equities.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have lost around
5.7% and 9% so far in December and are on track for their
biggest yearly loss since 2008 as the monetary policy tightening
sparked worries of the economy tipping into a recession.
Economic data so far has offered little hope. Inflation has
cooled further, but not enough to discourage the U.S. central
bank from driving interest rates to higher levels next year.
Money markets are pricing in 59% odds of a 25-basis-point
interest rate hike at the Fed's February meeting and expect
rates peaking at 4.98% in May..
At 11:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 133.48 points, or 0.40%, at 33,337.41, the S&P 500
was down 4.22 points, or 0.11%, at 3,840.60, and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 83.89 points, or 0.80%, at 10,413.97.
Southwest Airlines Co shed 4.9% after cancelling
thousands of flights, piling more pressure on the S&P 500.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.01-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and 1.43-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 61 new highs and 311 new lows.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Sriraj Kalluvila)