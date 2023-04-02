Tesla misses delivery estimates as weak economy overshadows price cuts

April 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Sunday missed
estimates for first-quarter deliveries as a bleak economic
outlook and rising competition outweighed the electric
automaker's efforts to prop up demand with price cuts.
Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles, a record high for the
automaker but smaller than analyst expectations for 430,008
vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.
Investors have been watching Chief Executive Elon Musk's
gamble that cutting prices would stimulate sales, making up for
the profit hit from eroding margins.
Tesla deliveries grew 4% from the previous quarter and were
36% higher than a year ago.
"Sequential growth continues even in the first quarter,"
Martin Viecha, Tesla's head of investor relations said in a
tweet.
The carmaker produced more cars than it delivered,
manufacturing 440,808 vehicles for the first three months of
this year.
Tesla delivered 6% more of its mainstay Model 3/Model Y
vehicles than the previous quarter. But the number of deliveries
for its higher-priced Model X/Model S vehicles slumped by 38%.
In January, Tesla slashed prices globally by as much as 20%,
unleashing a price war after missing Wall Street delivery
estimates for 2022.
Musk warned the prospect of recession and higher interest
rates meant the carmaker could lower prices to sustain growth at
the expense of profit. In January, Musk said the price cuts had
stoked demand.
Shares have soared more than 68% this year on hopes that
Tesla would win the price war it started, although the stock
remains more than 50% below its November 2021 peak.
