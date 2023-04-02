Tesla misses delivery estimates for first quarter

April 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Sunday missed
estimates for first-quarter deliveries as a bleak economic
outlook and rising competition weighed on the electric
automaker's sales.
Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles compared with analyst
expectations for 430,008 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.
Investors have been watching CEO Elon Musk's gamble that
cutting prices would stimulate sales, making up for the profit
hit from eroding margins. Shares have soared more than 68% this
year on hopes that Tesla would win a price war it started,
although the stock remains more than 50% down from its peak in
November 2021.
Tesla has attempted to bolster demand with price cuts at
a time when orders are under pressure from the turbulent economy
and rising competition from startups such as Lucid Group
and legacy players including Ford Motor Co.
Tesla has been fending off competition in China with its
price cuts in the world's largest auto market, while its Model Y
compact SUV was among the top performers.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing
by Sriraj Kalluvila, Will Dunham and Lisa Shumaker)