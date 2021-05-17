Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : Bitcoin hits three-month low as Musk drives investors to exit

05/17/2021 | 12:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bitcoin digital currency is seen in a shop in Marseille

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped to a three-month low on Monday as investors sold cryptocurrencies in the wake of Tesla boss Elon Musk's hinting over the weekend that the carmarker is considering or may have already sold some of its bitcoin holdings.

Musk has boosted crypto markets with his enthusiasm for the asset class, but has lately roiled trade by appearing to cool on bitcoin in favour of its one-time parody, dogecoin. The gyrations are beginning to spook even steeled traders.

Bitcoin fell more than 9% on Monday to $42,185, its lowest since Feb. 8, while ether, linked to the ethereum blockhain, fell about 8% to $3,227.22. Dogecoin fell nearly 7% to $0.48, and all three are well under recent records.

Last week Musk said Tesla would stop taking bitcoin as payment, owing to environmental concerns about energy use to process transactions. Defending that decision on Sunday, he suggested Tesla may have sold its own holdings.

In response to an unverified Twitter account called @CryptoWhale, which said https://bit.ly/2QsUQkw: "Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn't blame him...," Musk wrote: "Indeed".

It is not clear whether he was confirming sales or whether he referred only to the fact that he had faced criticism.

Last week Musk said Tesla would not sell its bitcoin, but the cyrptocurrency has dropped by almost a quarter since Musk's reversal on Tesla taking it as payment.

Dogecoin is also yet to fully recover from Musk describing it as a "hustle," although he did boost the price last week by saying he was working to improve its efficiency.

For an asset class that has surged this year, with dogecoin up about a hundredfold, ether up more than fourfold and bitcoin gaining 45%, some are beginning to call time on the wild ride.

"Our weekend trading has kicked up, and we're looking at some serious liquidations through the exchanges," said Chris Weston of brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne.

"I am closing the short-bitcoin/long-ethereum trade and moving to the sidelines, as I feel the dust really needs to settle here," he said.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore. Additional reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
01:00aELON MUSK : Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
RE
12:45aTESLA  : Bitcoin hits three-month low as Musk drives investors to exit
RE
05/16TESLA  : Dollar gains amid caution over virus, data fails to inspire yuan
RE
05/16TESLA  : Asia shares left listless by mixed China data
RE
05/16EVE Energy Denies Talks with Tesla over Possible Supply Deal for Cheaper Batt..
MT
05/16MARKET CHATTER : EVE Energy in Talks to Supply Cheaper Batteries to Tesla
MT
05/16TESLA  : Bitcoin gets the jitters as Elon Musk's curious meddling continues
AQ
05/16TESLA  : crash victim lauded 'full self-driving' in videos on Tiktok
RE
05/15TESLA  : Dogecoin inventor takes a swipe at "self-absorbed" Elon Musk
AQ
05/14Tech Up As Investors Rotate Back Into Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 350 M - -
Net income 2021 3 431 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 190x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 568 B 568 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 8,29x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 673,13 $
Last Close Price 589,74 $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -74,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-16.43%568 114
NIO INC.-31.43%54 759
XPENG INC.-40.00%20 070
LI AUTO INC.-36.35%16 600
NIKOLA CORPORATION-20.58%4 773
FISKER INC.-28.33%3 091