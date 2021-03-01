Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : China's Nio expects jump in Q1 electric-vehicle deliveries as demand rises

03/01/2021 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 1 (Reuters) - China's electric-car maker Nio Inc on Monday forecast an up to 18% jump in current-quarter deliveries from the fourth quarter, after its quarterly revenue more than doubled helped by rising demand for battery-operated vehicles.

Nio has emerged as a strong challenger to Tesla in China after it received government funding worth $1 billion last year that saved its from the brink of bankruptcy and helped soothe its cash woes as it struggled with recalls and falling sales.

While Tesla continues to dominate the electric vehicle market in China, Nio also faces competition from homegrown rivals such as Xpeng Inc, which in January secured a credit line of 12.8 billion yuan from Chinese banks.

Nio, which makes ES8 and ES6 electric sport-utility vehicles, saw its U.S.-listed shares soar over 10 times last year, as China led the global automobile industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's stock has, however, changed little this year due to concerns of slowing economic growth from fresh lockdowns as a result of rising coronavirus cases.

Nio forecast deliveries of 20,000 and 20,500 vehicles in the first quarter, compared with 17,353 vehicles in the fourth quarter, but said its deliveries slowed to 5,578 vehicles in February, from 7,225 vehicles in January.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue jumped 133% to 6.64 billion Chinese yuan ($1.03 billion) from a year earlier. ($1 = 6.4648 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:28pTESLA  : China's Nio expects jump in Q1 electric-vehicle deliveries as demand ri..
RE
05:27pBitcoin rises 8% to $48,861.48
RE
04:52pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Surge, With S&P 500 Logging Best Day Since J..
DJ
04:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Surge, With S&P 500 Logging Best Day Since J..
DJ
03:53pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Surge, With S&P 500 on Track for Best Day Si..
DJ
03:51pBitcoin at 'tipping point,' Citi says as price surges
RE
03:44pBRAILLE ENERGY  : Up 20% As It Agrees to Supply Batteries to Unplugged Performan..
MT
03:30pBitcoin at 'tipping point,' Citi says as price surges
RE
02:16pDow Industrials on Track for Best Day Since November
DJ
12:59pTo go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 007 M - -
Net income 2021 3 150 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 084 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 222x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 648 B 648 B -
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 586,64 $
Last Close Price 675,50 $
Spread / Highest target 77,6%
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -80,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-4.28%648 381
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.40%206 396
VOLKSWAGEN AG15.35%112 325
DAIMLER AG14.64%85 755
BYD COMPANY LIMITED4.82%81 898
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY23.27%73 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ