Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq - 03/05
597.95 USD   -3.78%
05:35aTESLA  : Chinese EV maker Xpeng fourth-quarter net loss narrows 42% year-on-year
RE
05:11aNasdaq futures slide 2% on inflation jitters
RE
03:52aGRAPHIC - TAKE FIVE : Testing times
RE
Tesla : Chinese EV maker Xpeng fourth-quarter net loss narrows 42% year-on-year

03/08/2021 | 05:35am EST
An XPeng Inc. P7 performance electric car outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the Chinese company's IPO in New York

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng Inc said on Monday its net loss in the fourth quarter last year narrowed 42% compared with the same period in 2019, as EV sales increased in the world's biggest car market.

New York-listed Xpeng said its net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 787.4 million yuan ($120.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 1,354.6 million for the same period of 2019.

The maker of the P7 sedan and the G3 sport-utility vehicle is planning to build a third car plant in China. Xpeng, which sells mainly in China and competes with Tesla Inc and Nio Inc, delivered 12,964 vehicles in the last three months of 2020.

($1 = 6.5292 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
