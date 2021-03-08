Tesla : Chinese EV maker Xpeng fourth-quarter net loss narrows 42% year-on-year

New York-listed Xpeng said its net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 787.4 million yuan ($120.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 1,354.6 million for the same period of 2019.

The maker of the P7 sedan and the G3 sport-utility vehicle is planning to build a third car plant in China. Xpeng, which sells mainly in China and competes with Tesla Inc and Nio Inc, delivered 12,964 vehicles in the last three months of 2020.

