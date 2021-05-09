Tesla : Dogecoin loses third of price after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL'

(Updates prices)
NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Dogecoin lost more than a third
of its price on Sunday, after Tesla chief and cryptocurrency
supporter Elon Musk called it a 'hustle' during his guest-host

on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show.
Dogecoin was quoted as low as $0.416 on crypto exchange
Binance
down 36% from levels around $0.65 before the show. It retraced
some of that move later on Sunday, and was last trading around
$0.569.
The billionaire Tesla Inc chief executive hosted
the SNL show at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday (0330 GMT on Sunday).
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts had for days been eager to see
what he would say, after his tweets this year turned the
once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media
joke, into a speculator's dream.
Asked 'what is dogecoin', Musk replied, "It's the future of
currency. It's an unstoppable financial vehicle that’s going to
take over the world."
When a show cast member Michael Che countered, "So, it's a
hustle?", Musk replied, "Yeah, it's a hustle," and laughed.
Musk is the rare business mogul to have been asked to host
the venerable comedy TV show. His appearance on the iconic late
night show puts Musk back in the spotlight just as Tesla's stock
is losing steam following last year's monster rally.
The unconventional CEO has posted numerous comments about
cryptocurrencies on Twitter and criticized regular cash for
having negative real interest rates.
"Only a fool wouldn't look elsewhere," he said in February.
His cryptic tweets "Doge" and "Dogecoin is the people's
crypto" that month kicked off a rally in dogecoin - created as a
parody on the more mainstream bitcoin and ethereum
.
On Thursday, Musk tweeted: "Cryptocurrency is promising, but
please invest with caution!" with a video clip attached in which
he said, "it should be considered speculation at this point."
But he also said, in the video, that cryptocurrency has a
"good chance" of becoming what he called "the future currency of
the Earth."
Some financial commentators questioned whether it was
responsible for Musk to comment on the cryptocurrency, given he
has the power to move its price.
"I think he's having a lot of fun ... He can say anything he
wants about dogecoin or cryptos fully aware that just him saying
something moves the price," said James Angel, associate
professor at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of
Business, who specializes in financial markets and
cryptocurrency.
"Anyone who wants to play the Elon Musk game should be
prepared to lose all their money."
The flood of selling appeared to cause problems for popular
retail trading platform Robinhood, which tweeted early on Sunday
that due to high trading volume and volatility some customers
had experienced "intermittent issues" trading cryptocurrencies.
The company later said the issues had been resolved and that
it would contact customers affected by the downtime.
On crypto data tracker CoinGecko.com, dogecoin has jumped
more than 800% over the last month and is now the fourth-largest
digital currency, with a market capitalization of $73 billion.
It hit a record high Thursday above $0.73.
Tesla said in February it bought $1.5 billion worth of
bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for its
electric cars, a large stride toward mainstream acceptance that
sent bitcoin soaring to a record high of nearly $62,000.
Tesla shares closed 1.3% higher at $672.37 on Friday.
Some crypto experts said that Sunday's dogecoin selloff was
driven by speculation and that Musk had not hurt its long-term
prospects.
"Long term fundamentals of doge are intact. This is a buying
opportunity," said Jehan Chu, managing partner at Hong Kong
blockchain venture capital firm Kenetic Capital.
"It’s a true social currency - that’s its value."
