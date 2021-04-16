Tesla : Dogecoin surges to record high, up almost 300% in a week

April 16 (Reuters) - The Dogecoin cryptocurrency surged more
than 90% to a record high on Friday, putting its gain for the
week at almost 300%.
The latest rally in Dogecoin came two days after billionaire
Elon Musk tweeted, "Doge Barking at the Moon," accompanied by an
image of Spanish artist Joan Miró's painting, "Dog Barking at
the Moon."
The Tesla chief executive has previously tweeted
about Dogecoin, which is based on a popular internet meme. On
Feb. 4, Dogecoin surged over 60% after Musk tweeted about
it.
It last traded at about 34 cents after reaching as high as
45 cents, according to data on blockchain and cryptocurrency
website Coindesk. So far in 2021, Dogecoin has surged over
7,000.
Dogecoin was created largely as a satirical critique of the
2013 crypto frenzy, and it can be bought and sold on digital
currency exchanges.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich
Editing by Alistair Bell)