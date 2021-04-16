Log in
    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Tesla : Dogecoin surges to record high, up almost 300% in a week

04/16/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
April 16 (Reuters) - The Dogecoin cryptocurrency surged more than 90% to a record high on Friday, putting its gain for the week at almost 300%.

The latest rally in Dogecoin came two days after billionaire Elon Musk tweeted, "Doge Barking at the Moon," accompanied by an image of Spanish artist Joan Miró's painting, "Dog Barking at the Moon."

The Tesla chief executive has previously tweeted about Dogecoin, which is based on a popular internet meme. On Feb. 4, Dogecoin surged over 60% after Musk tweeted about it.

It last traded at about 34 cents after reaching as high as 45 cents, according to data on blockchain and cryptocurrency website Coindesk. So far in 2021, Dogecoin has surged over 7,000.

Dogecoin was created largely as a satirical critique of the 2013 crypto frenzy, and it can be bought and sold on digital currency exchanges. (Reporting by Noel Randewich Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 117 M - -
Net income 2021 3 355 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 233x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 710 B 710 B -
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 636,47 $
Last Close Price 738,85 $
Spread / Highest target 62,4%
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.4.70%709 188
NIO INC.-26.84%58 430
LI AUTO INC.-26.81%17 803
NIKOLA CORPORATION-30.34%4 166
FISKER INC.-2.94%3 930
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-32.79%470
