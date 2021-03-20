Log in
TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : Elon Musk Says Tesla Won't Share Data From Its Cars With China or U.S.

03/20/2021 | 04:14am EDT
By Trefor Moss

SHANGHAI-- Tesla Inc. would never provide the U.S. government with data collected by its vehicles in China or other countries, Elon Musk, the company's chief executive, told a high-level conference in China.

Mr. Musk's assurance that Chinese customer data is fully protected followed the Chinese government's decision to restrict the use of Tesla cars by military personnel or employees of key state-owned companies, as first reported by the Journal on Friday. Beijing had acted out of concern that sensitive data such as images taken by the cars' cameras could be sent to the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter.

Speaking via video link Saturday to the government-backed China Development Forum in Beijing, Mr. Musk said that no U.S. or Chinese company would risk gathering sensitive or private data and then sharing it with their home government.

"Whether it's Chinese or U.S., the negative effects if a commercial company did engage in spying--the negative effects for that company would be extremely bad," Mr. Musk said. If Tesla used its cars to spy in any country, he said, it would be shut down everywhere, which he called "a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential."

Concerns about commercial espionage have become overblown, Mr. Musk said, citing the case of the video platform TikTok--owned by Chinese tech company Bytedance Ltd.--which faced a U.S. ban last year before being reprieved.

"Even if there was spying, what would the other country learn and would it actually matter? If it doesn't matter, it's not worth thinking about that much," Mr. Musk said. U.S. concerns about Chinese spying via TikTok are irrational, he argued: The platform's videos mostly show people "just doing silly dances."

Tesla has been seen as a model foreign company in China. It won strong support from Shanghai authorities to set up in the city, and in 2018 became the first foreign auto maker in China to gain approval for a wholly owned factory--that is, without a local joint-venture partner. Chinese state banks financed the project.

China has also become a core market for Tesla, last year accounting for about a quarter of its global sales of roughly 500,000 vehicles.

While continuing to expand the Shanghai plant and ramp up local production of the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y compact crossover vehicle, Tesla had its first serious run-in with the Chinese authorities last month. The State Administration for Market Regulation, the country's top market regulator, publicly rebuked the company over quality issues.

Tesla responded with a statement saying it "sincerely accepted the guidance of government departments" and would make improvements having "deeply reflected on [its] shortcomings.'

Bingyan Wang in Beijing contributed to this article.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-21 0412ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 093 M - -
Net income 2021 3 201 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 217x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 629 B 629 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,86x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 610,52 $
Last Close Price 654,87 $
Spread / Highest target 83,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-7.20%679 519
NIO LIMITED-11.06%70 668
LI AUTO INC.-13.08%23 430
NIKOLA CORPORATION-3.15%6 687
ARCIMOTO, INC.30.54%683
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-13.09%616
