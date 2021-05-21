Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : Elon Musk says Tesla eyeing Russia as a potential production hub

05/21/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Friday that Tesla was close to establishing a presence in Russia and was looking at whether it could open factories there.

Addressing an event in Russia via video link, Musk said the company already had production sites in China and the United States, but was looking at opening production facilities in other parts of the world.

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade invited Musk to Russia.

"Dear @Elonmusk, we were delighted to learn that you are considering building a factory in Russia. By the way, we have a number of state support measures for local OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). Come to see us, we'll talk about it :)," it said on social media in English.

Russian small private carmaker Zetta is designing an electric car and plans to launch production this year.

The auto industry in Russia, a global oil and gas exporter, has no successful electric car projects at present and analysts see slim prospects in the near future, primarily due to poor charging infrastructure. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
01:35pCOINBASE GLOBAL  : Retail investors learn to love the crypto rollercoaster
RE
01:26pKAR AUCTION SERVICES  : Leadership Change May Be Key to Sustainability, Tesla to..
MT
01:22pTESLA  : Elon Musk says Tesla eyeing Russia as a potential production hub
RE
09:38aTESLA  : BofA Securities Adjusts Tesla PT to $700 From $900, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
09:37aNvidia sets 4-for-1 stock split, shares rise
RE
08:48aTeslas Made in Russia? Elon Musk Says It's Possible
DJ
08:09aTESLA  : raises price of Model Y, Model 3 variants
RE
08:07aToday on Wall Street: Poor manufacturing data boosts indexes
08:04aTESLA  : Superchargers Among Fastned's Partners in Building Fast Charging Statio..
MT
07:41aRecent FX Action
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 350 M - -
Net income 2021 3 429 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 042 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 188x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 565 B 565 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 8,25x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 673,13 $
Last Close Price 586,78 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -74,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-16.85%565 263
NIO INC.-29.57%56 250
XPENG INC.-32.76%22 491
LI AUTO INC.-29.69%18 337
NIKOLA CORPORATION-16.32%5 029
FISKER INC.-15.84%3 630