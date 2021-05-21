Tesla : Elon Musk says Tesla eyeing Russia as a potential production hub

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Friday that
Tesla was close to establishing a presence in Russia and was
looking at whether it could open factories there.
Addressing an event in Russia via video link, Musk said the
company already had production sites in China and the United
States, but was looking at opening production facilities in
other parts of the world.
The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade invited Musk to
Russia.
"Dear @Elonmusk, we were delighted to learn that you are
considering building a factory in Russia. By the way, we have a
number of state support measures for local OEMs (Original
Equipment Manufacturers). Come to see us, we'll talk about it
:)," it said on social media in English.
Russian small private carmaker Zetta is designing an
electric car and plans to launch production this year.
The auto industry in Russia, a global oil and gas exporter,
has no successful electric car projects at present and analysts
see slim prospects in the near future, primarily due to poor
charging infrastructure.
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow;
Editing by Andrew Osborn and Dan Grebler)