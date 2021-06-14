Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : Global stocks waver as investors eye the Fed

06/14/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall St. outside the NYSE in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Global stock markets were mixed on Monday, U.S. Treasury yields ticked up and gold slid as investors prepared themselves for an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and any clues on the trajectory of its unprecedented monetary stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 248.82 points, or 0.72%, in midday trading. The S&P 500 lost 11.83 points, or 0.28%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 53.24 points, or 0.38%.

Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose slightly to 1.495%, after falling to a three-month low of 1.43% on Friday, a dip experts pegged to positioning and a watchful eye on the global pandemic.

"While it's not entirely intuitive to us, we understand the move to be a combination of positioning, peak liquidity and renewed concerns about COVID as the U.K. pushes back its latest steps toward re-opening," said Stephanie Roth, senior markets economist at JPMorgan Private Bank. "We are not surprised to see choppy markets ahead of Wednesday's FOMC. Investors are wondering... whether the Fed will hint at tapering."

That sentiment weighed on gold prices as well, as the precious metal slipped as much as 1.7%. Spot gold prices were down 0.66% by 1:26 p.m. EDT (1726 GMT) to $1,864.19 an ounce. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.7% to $1,865.10.

The recent uptick in inflation data heightens the stakes for the Fed's upcoming policy-setting meeting, which will be followed by a news conference by Chairman Jerome Powell. Analysts said the central bank will have to tread a fine line, laying out its strategy for exiting an unprecedented era of pandemic-spurred accommodation without spooking investors.

"The Fed's messaging this year will be critical; the Fed needs to convey its intention to wind down ultra-accommodative policy, but at the same time convey that it has no intention of abruptly tightening policy, a fine line that could easily be miscommunicated," wealth management firm Glenmede cautioned in a client note.

The prospect of a return to economic normalcy put gas into oil prices, which hit their highest levels in more than two years. Brent rose 34 cents to $73.03 a barrel by 12:56 p.m. EDT (1656 GMT). Earlier in the session, it reached $73.64 a barrel, its highest since April 2019, boosted by the economic recovery and anticipated demand growth as vaccination campaigns accelerate.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 27 cents to $71.18 a barrel. It hit a session high of $71.78 a barrel, its highest since October 2018.

BITCOIN BUMP

In currencies, the U.S. dollar dipped slightly on Monday after logging its largest weekly change in over a month.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, fell 0.058 point or 0.06%.

The yen stood little changed at 109.92 yen, while the British pound changed hands at $1.4108, near the lower end of its trading range over the past month.

Bitcoin has bounced back somewhat after Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the electric carmaker could reopen the door to bitcoin transactions in the future. It was last bought at $40,140.

(Reporting Pete Schroeder in Washington. Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Alexander Smith, Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)

By Pete Schroeder


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:26pTESLA  : Global stocks waver as investors eye the Fed
RE
01:55pTESLA  : Stocks waver as investors eye the Fed
RE
01:50pSTREET COLOR : Demand For Tesla Model Y Long Range Variant 'Skyrocketing', Nearl..
MT
10:40aA NICKEL REFINERY TOPS U.S. BATTERY : Andy Home
RE
10:31aS&P 500 dips from record closing high as focus shifts to Fed meet
RE
10:17aToday on Wall Street: Another decisive week
10:06aDollar slips in muted trading as Fed meeting looms; Bitcoin tops $40,000
RE
09:35aDollar slips in muted trading as Fed meeting looms; Bitcoin tops $40,000
RE
09:25aTesla to Resume Allowing Bitcoin Transactions After 'Reasonable' Clean Energy..
MT
08:16aTESLA  : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $812 From $974, Maint..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 399 M - -
Net income 2021 3 430 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 942 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 195x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 588 B 588 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales 2022 8,59x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 654,03 $
Last Close Price 609,89 $
Spread / Highest target 96,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-13.57%587 526
NIO INC.-6.28%74 848
XPENG INC.-3.11%32 409
LI AUTO INC.-2.50%25 430
NIKOLA CORPORATION15.01%6 912
FISKER INC.27.24%5 503