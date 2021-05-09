Tesla : Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'

DETROIT, May 8 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a
surprise early in his hotly anticipated turn as host of
"Saturday Night Live," saying in his monologue that he "is the
first person with Asperger's" to host the show, before clowning
through skits for the first global livestream of the
NBCUniversal comedy show.
Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, opened his
monologue by telling an audience in more than 100 countries he
is "the first person with Asperger's to host SNL. At least the
first to admit it." The billionaire poked fun at himself, saying
"I'm pretty good at running human in emulation mode."
Asperger syndrome is a condition on the autism spectrum that
is associated with difficulty in social interaction, and
sometimes is referred to as high functioning autism.
Throughout the show, Musk gently poked fun at himself,
including his penchant for provocative tweets and his one-time
choice to smoke a joint on a podcast.
"To anyone I’ve offended I just want to say, I reinvented
electric cars and send people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you
think I would be a Joe normal dude?"
Musk's mother, Mae, joined him on stage and the two made a
joke about Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency Musk has touted.
Anticipation of Musk's "Saturday Night Live" appearance
excited investors in cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, a
digital currency with a shiba inu dog as its avatar. Dogecoin
prices had surged ahead of Musk's television appearance.
Musk will keep his day jobs. Still, the "Saturday Night
Live" appearance turned out to be an extension of his gigs as
"technoking" and Chief Executive of Tesla Inc and head
of rocket launch company SpaceX.
Musk got days of attention across all forms of media ahead
of the show, and shared the spotlight with a prototype of
Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck that Tesla brought to Manhattan on
Friday. Video of the hulking, angular pickup prowling Manhattan
streets blew up on social media.
Musk often boasts that Tesla doesn't spend billions on
advertising the way established automakers do. He doesn't have
to so long as he has access to platforms like Twitter or
"Saturday Night Live."
Musk's appearance also boosted NBCUniversal. The media
company used Musk's global celebrity - and the controversy
surrounding his appearance on a stage normally reserved for film
stars or professional comedians - to get attention for launching
the "Saturday Night Live" franchise beyond the confines of
broadcast television. The company said Saturday's show was
streamed live via Alphabet Inc's YouTube to more than 100
countries.
