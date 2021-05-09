Tesla : Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'

DETROIT, May 8 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a
surprise early in his hotly anticipated turn as host of
"Saturday Night Live," saying in his monologue that he "is the
first person with Asperger's" to host the show, before clowning
through skits for the first global livestream of the
NBCUniversal comedy show.
Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, opened his
monologue by telling an audience in more than 100 countries he
is "the first person with Asperger's to host SNL. At least the
first to admit it." The billionaire made light of his tendency
to speak in a monotone, adding "I'm pretty good at running human
in emulation mode."
Asperger syndrome is a condition on the autism spectrum that
is associated with difficulty in social interaction, and
sometimes is referred to as high functioning autism.
Comedian and Saturday Night Live alumni Dan Aykroyd has
spoken in interviews about being diagnosed with a mild form of
Asperger's. He hosted Saturday Night Live in 2003.
Many had wondered how Musk would handle himself during a
live comedy show. The answer was that he, and the show's
writers, sought to soften the rough edges of Musk's public
persona. Throughout the show, Musk gently poked fun at himself,
including his penchant for provocative tweets and the time he
smoked a joint on a podcast.
"To anyone I’ve offended I just want to say, I reinvented
electric cars and send people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you
think I would be a Joe normal dude?"
Musk's mother, Mae, joined him on stage and the two made a
joke about Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency Musk has touted.
Cryptocurrency jokes popped up throughout the show. In one
sketch, Musk was cast as a bow-tie wearing cryptocurrency expert
on the show's Weekend Update segment. Dogecoin and other digital
currencies had surged in price ahead of Musk's SNL
appearance.
Dogecoin fell during the show and was last down about 12%
from late Friday at around $0.53. It hit a record high Thursday
above $0.73.
Musk was most convincing playing a version of himself as
head of SpaceX dealing with an emergency on a Martian colony.
The crisis had a happy ending, until it didn't.
In the end, Musk will keep his day jobs. Still, the
"Saturday Night Live" appearance offered plenty of synergies
with his real gigs as "technoking" and Chief Executive of Tesla
Inc, head of rocket launch company SpaceX and even
chief of the Boring Company, a tunnel construction venture.
Musk got days of attention across all forms of media ahead
of the show, and shared the spotlight with a prototype of
Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck that Tesla brought to Manhattan on
Friday. Video of the hulking, angular pickup prowling Manhattan
streets blew up on social media.
During the show, a Tesla supercharger made an incongruous
cameo appearance in a skit set in an old West saloon. Musk
played a gunslinger who had developed an electric horse, and
advocated tunneling through the earth to escape a shootout.
Musk often boasts that Tesla doesn't spend billions on
advertising the way established automakers do. He doesn't have
to so long as he has access to platforms like Twitter or
"Saturday Night Live."
Musk's appearance also boosted NBCUniversal. The media
company used Musk's global celebrity - and the controversy
surrounding his appearance on a stage normally reserved for film
stars or professional comedians - to get attention for launching
the "Saturday Night Live" franchise beyond the confines of
broadcast television. The company said Saturday's show was
streamed live via Alphabet Inc's YouTube to more than 100
countries.
