Tesla : Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use more clean energy

June 13 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive
Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the electric carmarker
will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when miners who verify
transactions use more renewable energy.
"When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy
usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume
allowing Bitcoin transactions," he said in a tweet.
Bitcoin rose 5.1% to $37,360.63 at 1810 GMT (2:10
p.m. ET) on Sunday, adding $1,817.87 to its previous close,
after Musk's tweet.
Musk also said that Tesla sold about 10% of holdings to
confirm bitcoin could be liquidated easily without moving
market.
He announced in May that Tesla would no longer accept
bitcoin for car purchases, citing long-brewing environmental
concerns for a swift reversal in the company's position on the
cryptocurrency. Bitcoin fell more than 10% after his tweet.
The billionaire said that he believed cryptocurrency has a
promising future, but it cannot be at great cost to the
environment.
In February, Tesla revealed it had bought $1.5 billion of
bitcoin and would accept it as a form of payment for cars.
