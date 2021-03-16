Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : Police say Autopilot not believed in use in Detroit Tesla crash

03/16/2021 | 07:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Detroit police said Tuesday they do not believe Tesla's driver assistance system Autopilot was in use during a crash last week of a Tesla that became wedged underneath a tractor-trailer and left a passenger in critical condition.

On Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it was aware of the "violent crash" in Detroit on March 11 and a Special Crash Investigation (SCI) team would investigate.

Detroit Police Assistant Chief David LeValley said Tuesday at a press briefing "that all indications" are that the Tesla was not in Autopilot mode at the time, citing statements made by the driver and video evidence showing some evasive maneuvers before the crash.

The passenger is still hospitalized while the driver, who was previously hospitalized, is being charged with reckless driving, LeValley said, adding that speed was a significant factor in the crash.

NHTSA has previously launched at least 14 special crash investigation teams following Tesla crashes that were suspected of being tied to its Autopilot driver assistance system, but has taken no action against the automaker as a result of those probes.

NHTSA investigators will meet with Detroit police later this week to review data from the vehicle's data recorder, LeValley said.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.

Autopilot has been engaged in at least three Tesla vehicles involved in fatal U.S. crashes since 2016.

NHTSA and the National Transportation Safety Board have probed other crashes in which a Tesla struck a trailer, including two fatal crashes in Florida.

Tesla advises drivers they must keep their hands on the steering wheel and pay attention while using Autopilot. However, some Tesla drivers say they are able to avoid putting their hands on the wheel for extended periods when using Autopilot.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Richard Pullin)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:02pTech Ticks Up As Traders Hedge On Treasury Yield Views -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01:57pSOCIAL BUZZ : WallStreetBets Stocks Mostly Lower Despite Sharp Increase in Chatt..
MT
01:33pElectric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion
RE
10:16aHERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen is worth 200 billion euros, CEO Diess says
RE
09:31aSOCIAL BUZZ : Cannabis Stocks See Uptick in Volume Momentum as EV Makers Lose Li..
MT
07:32aSOCIAL BUZZ : GameStop Shares Continue Retreat from Previous Highs
MT
07:24aIsrael's eToro to go public through $10.4 bln SPAC deal backed by SoftBank, o..
RE
02:34aElectric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion
RE
03/15U.S. safety agency probes 'violent' Tesla crash in Detroit
RE
03/15TESLA  : U.S. safety agency probes 'violent' Tesla crash in Detroit
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 093 M - -
Net income 2021 3 201 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 224x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 680 B 680 B -
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 610,52 $
Last Close Price 676,88 $
Spread / Highest target 77,3%
Spread / Average Target -9,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -80,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-4.08%679 519
NIO LIMITED-7.82%70 668
LI AUTO INC.-10.16%23 430
NIKOLA CORPORATION11.80%6 687
ARCIMOTO, INC.50.87%683
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-7.11%616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ