  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Tesla : SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch a lunar mission next year

05/09/2021 | 03:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cryptocurrency representations are seen in front of the Dogecoin logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - SpaceX will launch the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in the first quarter of next year, with Elon Musk's commercial rocket company accepting the meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin as payment.

Geometric Energy Corporation announced the dogecoin-funded mission on Sunday, with the statement not disclosing the mission's financial value.

"We're excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!", SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero was quoted as saying in the statement released by Geometric Energy. "This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earthorbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce".

Musk said on Twitter in April that SpaceX was going to put a "literal Dogecoin on the literal moon".

Dogecoin lost more than a third of its price on Sunday, after Musk called it a 'hustle' during his guest-host spot on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show.

Musk's tweets this year turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream.

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc, where Musk is CEO, said in February it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for its electric cars, a large stride toward mainstream acceptance that sent bitcoin soaring to a record high of nearly $62,000.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 350 M - -
Net income 2021 3 331 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 218x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 648 B 648 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,49x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 673,13 $
Last Close Price 672,37 $
Spread / Highest target 78,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -77,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-4.72%647 714
NIO INC.-24.21%60 527
XPENG INC.-37.68%20 843
LI AUTO INC.-36.66%16 519
NIKOLA CORPORATION-24.64%4 507
FISKER INC.-23.00%3 321