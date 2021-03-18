Tesla : U.S. safety agency reviewing 23 Tesla crashes; three from recent weeks

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety agency
disclosed on Thursday it has opened 25 investigations into
crashes of Tesla vehicles, 23 of which remain active,
and at least three of the crashes occurred in recent weeks.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
confirmed Thursday that it will send a team to investigate a
recent Tesla crash in the Houston area. Two of the 25 NHTSA
investigations have been completed and the results published.
Earlier this week, NHTSA said it was sending its special
crash investigation team to probe two crashes in Michigan,
including a crash early Wednesday involving a Tesla suspected of
being in Autopilot mode when it struck a parked Michigan State
Police patrol car.
Tesla did not immediately comment.
NHTSA said in July that its "(Special Crash Investigations
team) has looked into 19 crashes involving Tesla vehicles where
it was believed some form of advanced driver assistance system
was engaged at the time of the incident."
Michigan State Police said a parked patrol car was struck by
a Tesla apparently in Autopilot mode while investigating a
traffic crash near Lansing on Interstate-96. No one was injured
and the 22-year-old Tesla driver was issued traffic citations.
On Monday, NHTSA said it was sending another team to
investigate a "violent" March 11 crash in Detroit in which a
Tesla became wedged underneath a tractor-trailer and left a
passenger in critical condition.
Detroit police said Tuesday they do not believe that
Autopilot was in use.
The Autopilot feature was operating in at least three Tesla
vehicles involved in fatal U.S. crashes since 2016.
Tesla advises drivers they must keep their hands on the
steering wheel and pay attention while using Autopilot. However,
some Tesla drivers say they are able to avoid putting their
hands on the wheel for extended periods when using Autopilot.
NHTSA's Special Crash Investigation team typically looks at
more than 100 crashes a year with a focus on emerging
technologies. Among the issues in recent years include
performance of alternative fueled vehicles, child restraint
systems, adaptive controls, safety belts, vehicle-pedestrian
interactions, and potential safety defects.
Separately, the agency said it had been briefed on Tesla's
"full self-driving" (FSD) software. Tesla Chief Executive Elon
Musk wrote on Twitter last week that the beta FSD software had
been expanded to about 2,000 owners while other drivers had
access to the program revoked.
The agency said it "will monitor the new technology closely
and will not hesitate to take action to protect the public
against risks to safety."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Aurora Ellis)