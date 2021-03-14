Tesla : VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say

Log in
BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Carmaker Volkswagen plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs at its plants in Germany by offering early or partial retirement to older employees in a move that could cost several hundred million euros, company sources said on Sunday.

Volkwagen said in a statement it had agreed a plan with the works council to open partial retirement to those born in 1964, while offering early retirement to those born from 1956 to 1960.

Volkswagen said it expected up to 900 workers to opt for early retirement, while a low number in the thousands would choose partial retirement, without giving a precise figure.

Two company sources told Reuters 3,000-4,000 positions would be cut in connection with the programme to be implemented at the six German plants of the main VW brand, which now employ about 120,000 people.

Handelsblatt newspaper, which earlier reported on the plan, had said the company would cut up to 5,000 jobs.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the cost, which will depend on how many employees accept the offer. One source estimated it at close to 500 million euros ($598 million).

As the 83-year old automaker tries to become more of a tech company modelled on Tesla, Volkswagen said it was raising the training budget by 40 million euros to 200 million.

Volkswagen said it was also extending a hiring freeze until the end of 2021. It had previously only been in place until the first quarter. External hires can only be made in areas like electric cars, digitalisation and battery cell development.

The Volkswagen Group said in January it would cut overhead costs by 5% and procurement costs by 7% over the next two years.

($1 = 0.8367 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Edmund Blair)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -0.84% 693.73 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.95% 190.22 Delayed Quote.24.80%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 093 M - -
Net income 2021 3 201 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 230x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 666 B 666 B -
EV / Sales 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 610,52 $
Last Close Price 693,73 $
Spread / Highest target 73,0%
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -80,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-1.69%665 879
NIO LIMITED-6.65%71 564
LI AUTO INC.-10.89%23 240
NIKOLA CORPORATION11.53%6 671
ARCIMOTO, INC.54.95%701
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-5.82%625
