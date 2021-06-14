Tesla : World stocks scale another peak as await Fed signal

* Stocks hit all-time highs as Fed awaited
* Investors expect dovish tone to be maintained
* Oil marches to multi-year highs as economies reopen
LONDON/TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - World stocks climbed
another peak on Monday, while U.S. bond yields were near
three-month lows as worries of rising inflation abated and
investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve sticking to its
dovish course this week.
The MSCI world equity index and Europe's
STOXX 600 index reached record highs, lifted by the
prospect of a broadening economic recovery from COVID-19 and
anticipation of dovish monetary policy from central banks.
Recovery bets also boosted oil to May 2019 highs.
S&P 500 futures meanwhile nudged 0.1% higher, with
investors apparently viewing Thursday's above-forecast U.S.
inflation data and surging factory prices in China as temporary
or manageable.
Goldman Sachs economists said concerns that rising inflation
will derail the market recovery or lead to sharply higher bond
yields were probably misplaced.
"The rally at the moment feels cautiously optimistic. The
reality is that I feel it will continue to climb slowly as we
continue to see decent data supporting the argument," John
Woolfitt, Director at Atlantic Capital at London, said.
Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasuries stood at 1.4602%, with
investors seemingly relaxed about their inflation concerns,
which spooked rates in late March.
"It is becoming painful for bond bears and I bet the 10-year
yield will fall to 1.25% or even 1%," said Akira Takei, fund
manager at Asset Management One, noting that the U.S. economic
recovery is likely to slow in coming months.
Speculators' net long positions in U.S. bond futures hit the
highest level since October 2017, U.S. financial
watchdog data showed.
Many investors expect the Fed to repeat its dovish view at
its two-day meeting from Tuesday. While some board members have
said the central bank should start discussing tapering its bond
buying, most investors think a majority still prefer to wait.
Markets in Asia were calmer with China, Hong Kong and
Australia closed for a holiday. Japan's Nikkei rose
0.7%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was down 0.2%.
Broader markets largely shrugged off the weekend's G7
meeting, which scolded China over human rights in its Xinjiang
region, called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy
and demanded a full and thorough investigation of the origins of
the coronavirus in China.
BOUNCY BITCOIN
In currencies, the euro has lost steam after the European
Central Bank last week showed no willingness to reduce its
stimulus and traded at $1.2109, having fallen to a
one-month low of $1.2093 on Friday .
The yen stood little changed at 109.68 yen, while the
British pound changed hands at $1.4108, near the lower end of
its trading range over the past month.
Bitcoin held on to weekend gains, when Elon Musk
flagged Tesla's possible resumption of transactions using the
token. It was last bought at $39,267.
(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London and Hideyuki Sano
in Tokyo. Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Jacqueline Wong and Alexander Smith)