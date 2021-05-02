Log in
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Tesla : allows six more months to start German gigafactory - Automobilwoche

05/02/2021 | 06:59am EDT
The TESLA logo is seen outside a dealership in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk has given its German team six more months to start production at its delayed factory near Berlin, its first gigafactory in Europe, German weekly Automobilwoche reported, citing company sources.

A Tesla spokeswoman declined to comment on the report, referring to last month's official statement by the carmaker that put the start of production at the Gruenheide site towards the end of 2021.

Initially, Tesla had planned to start production on July 1, 2021, but red tape and plans to also build a battery cell factory on the site have delayed the project.

Tesla last month slammed lengthy regulatory processes in Europe's largest economy, saying its approval framework "directly contradicts the urgency to plan and realise such projects that is necessary to battle climate change".

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 350 M - -
Net income 2021 3 331 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 230x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 683 B 683 B -
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 672,58 $
Last Close Price 709,44 $
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.0.53%683 425
NIO INC.-18.26%65 279
XPENG INC.-30.17%23 358
LI AUTO INC.-31.53%17 858
NIKOLA CORPORATION-24.18%4 535
FISKER INC.-10.44%3 863
