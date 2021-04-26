Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : assures Chinese car owners after auto show protest

04/26/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Visitors wearing face masks check a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing

(Refiles to fix typos in final paragraph)

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc told customers in China on Monday that problems with how the company addresses customer issues will be solved after a social media storm caused by a protest at the Shanghai auto show last week.

An unhappy customer clambered atop a Tesla at the show to protest the company's handling of her complaints about malfunctioning brakes involved with a car accident.

The incident got wide attention and Tesla apologised to Chinese consumers for not addressing a customer's complaints in a timely way, and said it would launch a review of its service operations in the world's biggest auto market.

On China's Twitter-like Weibo, Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, posted pictures of milk tea and coffee sent by owners to its staff and said thanks to customers. It also apologised for pressure it brought to customers.

In earlier posts, it said it has contacted the customer and is working with the local market regulator to investigate the car accident.

This story refiles to fix typos in final paragraph.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
01:17pUS Stocks Advance Ahead of Flood of Earnings This Week; Bitcoin Rebounds Afte..
MT
01:15pTESLA  : assures Chinese car owners after auto show protest
RE
01:13pTOYOTA MOTOR  : U.S. moves to reverse Trump on California vehicle-emission rules
RE
12:56pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Advance Ahead of Flood of Earnings This Week; Bitcoin ..
MT
12:18pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Tesla Inc, 33.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 7.4% Sens..
MT
12:13pUS Stocks Rise Ahead of Flood of Earnings This Week
MT
11:37aTESLA  : 3 U.S. senators want driver monitoring systems mandated
RE
11:01aTESLA  : Bitcoin extends gain on reports of JPMorgan fund
RE
10:39aGlobal markets live: Philips, Crédit Suisse, Nestlé...
10:35aApple to Build New Campus in North Carolina -- 3rd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 028 M - -
Net income 2021 3 451 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 232x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 700 B 700 B -
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 640,84 $
Last Close Price 729,40 $
Spread / Highest target 64,5%
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.3.36%700 117
NIO INC.-15.72%67 310
XPENG INC.-22.25%26 005
LI AUTO INC.-28.55%18 636
NIKOLA CORPORATION-24.34%4 525
FISKER INC.-4.37%4 064
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ