Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : developing platform to allow car owners in China access data

05/06/2021 | 01:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Bern

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Thursday it was developing a platform for car owners in China that will allow them to access data generated by their vehicles.

Tesla, which makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles at its Shanghai factory, aims to launch the data platform this year, it said in a statement.

This is the first time an automaker has announced plans to allow customers access car data in China, the world's biggest car market.

Automakers for the past several years have been equipping more vehicles with cameras and sensors to capture images of a car's surroundings. Control of use, sending and storage of these images is a fast-emerging challenge for the industry and regulators worldwide.

China last month published draft rules to ensure the security of data generated by smart cars. Data collected from Tesla electric cars in China is stored in the country, a company executive said last month.

Tesla in April was targeted by state media and regulators after a customer, angry over the handling of her complaint about malfunctioning brakes, climbed on top of a Tesla car in protest at the Shanghai auto show. Videos of the incident went viral.

Tesla provided the data related to the brake incident to the customer complying with the local authorities' order.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Rashmi Aich and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
01:58aTESLA  : developing platform to allow car owners in China access data
RE
05/05SpaceX Starship rocket prototype achieves first safe landing
RE
05/05TESLA  : California police investigating fatal Tesla crash
RE
05/05Industrials Up Slightly On Cyclical Bias -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05/05Higher prices help Stellantis weather worsening chip shortage
RE
05/05How low can you go? Volkswagen throws down the emissions gauntlet
RE
05/05With The EV Sector Heating Back Up, Alternet Systems Could be Charged For Gro..
AQ
05/05Higher prices help Stellantis weather worsening chip shortage
RE
05/04MARKET CHATTER : Japanese Exploration Startup to Deliver UAE Lunar Rover to Moon..
MT
05/04TESLA  : Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders, Musk says
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 350 M - -
Net income 2021 3 331 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 218x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 646 B 646 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,46x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 673,13 $
Last Close Price 670,94 $
Spread / Highest target 78,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -77,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-4.92%646 337
NIO INC.-22.63%62 149
XPENG INC.-34.65%22 624
LI AUTO INC.-32.64%17 568
NIKOLA CORPORATION-31.72%4 237
FISKER INC.-18.23%3 527