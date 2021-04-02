Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : first-quarter deliveries break previous record, beat expectations

04/02/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Friday posted record deliveries for the January to March quarter, beating Wall Street estimates, as solid demand for less expensive models offset the impact of a global shortage of parts.

"We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity," Tesla said in a statement.

"The new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received ... and we are in the early stages of ramping production," it added.

Tesla's Shanghai factory started production of the Model Y late last year in the key market where it already produces Model 3 sedans. In February, Tesla's China sales jumped from the previous month even as demand usually falls during China's Lunar New Year holidays which occurred that month.

The electric-car maker delivered 184,800 vehicles globally during the first quarter, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

This also exceeds its previous record of 180,570 achieved last quarter.

In February, Tesla suspended its California plant for two days due to "parts shortages."

"We believe China and Europe were particularly robust this quarter," said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush. He expects Tesla's annual sales to exceed 850,000 vehicles this year, fueled by the Biden administration's policy of boosting EV sales and by rising global demand.

Tesla delivered 182,780 Model 3/Ys in the first quarter, up 13% from the previous quarter. In contrast, deliveries of pricier S/Xs slumped from 18,920 to 2,020 during the period, ahead of model refreshes.

Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber said sales declines of the more profitable cars would lead to weaker margins for Tesla in the first quarter, but he forecast "blowout" results for the second quarter.

Other automakers like General Motors Co on Thursday reported a rebound in first-quarter U.S. sales from a coronavirus-induced slump last year, but volumes were capped by a global chip scarcity that forced many companies to cut production.

Tesla has become the most valuable auto company in the world by far, despite production that is a fraction of rivals such as Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG and GM.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
12:11pTESLA  : first-quarter deliveries break previous record, beat expectations
RE
10:16aTESLA  : 1Q sales of 185K more than double last year's numbers
AQ
09:02aTesla Kicks Off 2021 With Rising Deliveries -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:50aTESLA  : Reports 180,338 Vehicles Produced in Q1; Delivers 184,800 in Quarter
MT
08:40aTESLA, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
08:36aTesla Q1 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
GL
08:02aTesla Kicks Off 2021 With Rising Deliveries -- Update
DJ
07:19aTesla Kicks Off 2021 With Rising Deliveries
DJ
07:14aTesla Notches Sequential Growth in Vehicle Deliveries
DJ
04/01Value, small-cap funds outperform in first-quarter as U.S. inflation worries ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 247 M - -
Net income 2021 3 239 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 218x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 635 B 635 B -
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 9,93x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 608,10 $
Last Close Price 661,75 $
Spread / Highest target 81,3%
Spread / Average Target -8,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-6.22%635 183
NIO LIMITED0.00%62 379
LI AUTO INC.-12.42%22 842
NIKOLA CORPORATION-8.85%5 452
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-20.36%557
GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.-20.83%485
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ