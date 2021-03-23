Log in
TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Tesla : in-car cameras raise privacy concerns - Consumer Reports

03/23/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc's use of in-car cameras to record and transmit video footage of passengers to develop self-driving technology raises privacy concerns, influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports said on Tuesday.

Consumer Reports said the usage potentially undermines the safety benefits of driver monitoring, which is to alert drivers when they are not paying attention to the road.

"If Tesla has the ability to determine if the driver isn't paying attention, it needs to warn the driver in the moment, like other automakers already do," said Jake Fisher, senior director of Consumer Reports' auto test center.

Automakers such as Ford Motor and General Motors, whose monitoring systems do not record or transmit data or video, use infrared technology to identify drivers' eye movements or head position to warn them if they are exhibiting signs of impairment or distraction, the magazine said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Palo Alto, California-based carmaker's internal cameras are also a point of contention in China, where the military banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said last week his company would be shut down if its cars were used to spy.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 093 M - -
Net income 2021 3 201 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 222x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 643 B 643 B -
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 610,52 $
Last Close Price 670,00 $
Spread / Highest target 79,1%
Spread / Average Target -8,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-5.05%679 519
NIO LIMITED-11.90%70 668
LI AUTO INC.-6.97%23 430
NIKOLA CORPORATION1.90%6 687
ARCIMOTO, INC.26.76%683
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-11.79%616
