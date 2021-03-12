Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement

03/12/2021 | 01:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and the board of the electric car company have been sued by a shareholder who accused Musk of violating his 2018 settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his Twitter use.

According to a complaint unsealed late Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court, Musk's "erratic" tweets, including a post last May 1 that Tesla's stock price was "too high," and the failure of Tesla's board to monitor his compliance with the SEC settlement have exposed shareholders to billions of dollars of losses.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The SEC settlement stemmed from Musk's August 2018 tweet that he was considering taking Tesla private and had "funding secured" for a possible $72 billion transaction.

He and Tesla each agreed the following month to pay $20 million in civil fines to settle with the regulator, and Musk agreed to have Tesla lawyers vet some of his tweets in advance.

The shareholder lawsuit said Musk has continued issuing tweets without the required advance approval. It seeks to have Musk and other Tesla directors pay damages to the company for breaching their fiduciary duties. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:18pELON MUSK : Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement
RE
01:55pTESLA  : investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement
RE
01:02pUPDATE : Street Color: Elon Musk and Tesla Board Sued by Investor For Tweeting i..
MT
12:44pS&P 500, Nasdaq fall as yields spike
RE
12:41pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Mixed Midday As Bond Yields Surge Again
MT
12:35pSTREET COLOR : Elon Musk and Tesla Board Sued For Tweeting in Violation of SEC D..
MT
12:23pSOCIAL BUZZ : Palantir Climbs off Early Day Lows, Joining EV Makers in Finding S..
MT
11:59aS&P 500, Nasdaq fall as yields spike
RE
10:04aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Retreats from Record Levels
DJ
09:47aDow Edges Higher After Record, Nasdaq Declines
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 093 M - -
Net income 2021 3 201 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 232x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 672 B 672 B -
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 610,52 $
Last Close Price 699,60 $
Spread / Highest target 71,5%
Spread / Average Target -12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -80,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-0.86%671 514
NIO LIMITED-5.56%72 398
LI AUTO INC.-9.75%23 539
NIKOLA CORPORATION12.02%6 700
ARCIMOTO, INC.45.50%658
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-5.65%626
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ