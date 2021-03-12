Tesla : investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement

March 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon
Musk and the board of the electric car company have been sued by
a shareholder who accused Musk of violating his 2018 settlement
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his
Twitter use.
According to a complaint unsealed late Thursday in Delaware
Chancery Court, Musk's "erratic" tweets, including a post last
May 1 that Tesla's stock price was "too high," and the failure
of Tesla's board to monitor his compliance with the SEC
settlement have exposed shareholders to billions of dollars of
losses.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The SEC settlement stemmed from Musk's August 2018 tweet
that he was considering taking Tesla private and had "funding
secured" for a possible $72 billion transaction.
He and Tesla each agreed the following month to pay $20
million in civil fines to settle with the regulator, and Musk
agreed to have Tesla lawyers vet some of his tweets in advance.
The shareholder lawsuit said Musk has continued issuing
tweets without the required advance approval. It seeks to have
Musk and other Tesla directors pay damages to the company for
breaching their fiduciary duties.
