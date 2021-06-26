Tesla : 'recalls' vehicles in China for online software update

BEIJING, June 26 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators said on
Saturday Tesla Inc would 'recall' nearly 300,000
China-made and imported Model 3 and Model Y cars for an online
software update related to assisted driving, with owners not
required to return their vehicles.
The State Administration for Market Regulation said on its
website that the move is linked to an assisted driving function
in the electric cars, which can currently be activated by
drivers accidentally, causing sudden acceleration.
The remote online software 'recall' - a first for Tesla cars
built in China - covers 249,855 China-made Model 3 and Model Y
cars, and 35,665 imported Model 3 sedans.
Tesla, now making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility
vehicles in Shanghai, sold 33,463 China-made electric cars in
May, according to industry data.
(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by William
Mallard and Kenneth Maxwell)