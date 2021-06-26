Log in
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Tesla : 'recalls' vehicles in China for online software update

06/26/2021 | 12:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is seen ahead of the Guangzhou auto show

BEIJING, June 26 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators said on Saturday Tesla Inc would 'recall' nearly 300,000 China-made and imported Model 3 and Model Y cars for an online software update related to assisted driving, with owners not required to return their vehicles.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said on its website that the move is linked to an assisted driving function in the electric cars, which can currently be activated by drivers accidentally, causing sudden acceleration.

The remote online software 'recall' - a first for Tesla cars built in China - covers 249,855 China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars, and 35,665 imported Model 3 sedans.

Tesla, now making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 33,463 China-made electric cars in May, according to industry data. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by William Mallard and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 399 M - -
Net income 2021 3 417 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 892 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 215x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 647 B 647 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,48x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 671,87 $
Average target price 654,03 $
Spread / Average Target -2,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-4.79%647 233
NIO INC.-6.73%74 405
XPENG INC.-4.39%32 495
LI AUTO INC.6.42%27 754
NIKOLA CORPORATION19.53%7 187
FISKER INC.29.97%5 689