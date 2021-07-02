Log in
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Tesla : second-quarter deliveries meet analysts' estimates despite chip shortage, shares gain

07/02/2021 | 10:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 2018 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in Cardiff, California,

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Friday posted record vehicle deliveries for the second quarter that were in line with Wall Street estimates as the electric-car maker coped with a shortage of chips and raw materials.

Tesla delivered 201,250 vehicles in total during the second quarter. Analysts had expected Tesla to deliver 200,258 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

"Congrats Tesla Team on over 200,000 car built & delivered in Q2, despite many challenges!!" Musk said in a tweet.

Shares of the company were up 3% in early trading on Friday.

The numbers showed that strong deliveries of its Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers, its two lower priced variants, offset a drop in deliveries of higher-end Model S and X variants.

Tesla has been raising prices for its vehicles in recent months, which its billionaire boss, Elon Musk, blamed in May on "major supply chain price pressure", especially raw materials.

He also said in early June that "Our biggest challenge is supply chain, especially microcontroller chips. Never seen anything like it."

Tesla sold 21,936 cars to Chinese customers in May, rebounding from a sales slump in April, but still well below March numbers.

MODEL S,X DELIVERIES FALL

Overall deliveries of its higher priced Model S and X cars fell to 1,890 during the April to June period, from a meager 2,020 the preceding quarter, Tesla said.

After delays, the company launched the Model S Plaid in June, a high-performance version of its Model S, starting at $129,990.

A Tesla Model S Plaid electric vehicle burst into flames on Tuesday while the owner was driving, just three days after the car was delivered. Tesla did not have an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Total production in the second quarter rose about 14% to 206,421 vehicles from the first quarter.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in Berkeley, Calif, Additional reporting by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 223 M - -
Net income 2021 3 310 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 224x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 653 B 653 B -
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,65x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,5%
