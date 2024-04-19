Tesla: nearly 4000 Cybertrucks recalled in the USA

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced the recall of nearly 4,000 Tesla Cybertrucks due to a pedal locking problem that could cause the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally.



This defect, which increases the risk of an accident, affects 3,878 Cybertruck vehicles manufactured in 2024, says the NHTSA, which adds that Tesla plans to replace or repair the faulty accelerator pedals free of charge.



Earlier this year, the American manufacturer had already had to recall more than two million vehicles in the United States, including some of its Cybertrucks, due to a faulty dashboard display concerning braking, parking and ABS braking system functions.



The stock was down 0.5% on Friday morning at the opening of Wall Street following this announcement.



