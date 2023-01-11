Tesla nears deal to build production facilities in Indonesia -Bloomberg News

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is nearing a
preliminary deal to build production facilities in Indonesia
with a capacity of one million units, Bloomberg News reported on
Wednesday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.
Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday, "Please
be cautious about writing articles citing 'unnamed sources', as
they are frequently false," in a comment on a tweet referencing
the report.
Indonesia's investment minister confirmed talks with the
world's most valuable automaker, Bloomberg said in its report.
The electric-vehicle maker and Indonesia's Ministry of
Investment did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for
comment.
Musk last month said Tesla was close to picking the location
of its new "Gigafactory" following media reports that the
automaker could announce a new factory in the northern Mexican
state of Nuevo Leon as soon as December.
In November, Musk said South Korea was among its top
candidate locations for a factory it plans to build in Asia for
making EVs, according to South Korea's presidential office.
Tesla makes its electric cars in China's Shanghai, Germany's
Berlin, and Austin and Fremont in the United States.
The latest report said the Indonesia talks include plans for
production facilities and to facilitate the company's supply
chain.
Tesla has signed contracts worth about $5 billion to buy
materials for batteries from nickel processing companies in
Indonesia, a senior cabinet minister told CNBC Indonesia last
year.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged the electric vehicle
maker to manufacture its cars, as well as batteries, in the
country, in comments made to Bloomberg News in August.
