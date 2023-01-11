Advanced search
Tesla nears deal to build production facilities in Indonesia -Bloomberg News

01/11/2023 | 10:41pm EST
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is nearing a preliminary deal to build production facilities in Indonesia with a capacity of one million units, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday, "Please be cautious about writing articles citing 'unnamed sources', as they are frequently false," in a comment on a tweet referencing the report.

Indonesia's investment minister confirmed talks with the world's most valuable automaker, Bloomberg said in its report.

The electric-vehicle maker and Indonesia's Ministry of Investment did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Musk last month said Tesla was close to picking the location of its new "Gigafactory" following media reports that the automaker could announce a new factory in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon as soon as December.

In November, Musk said South Korea was among its top candidate locations for a factory it plans to build in Asia for making EVs, according to South Korea's presidential office.

Tesla makes its electric cars in China's Shanghai, Germany's Berlin, and Austin and Fremont in the United States.

The latest report said the Indonesia talks include plans for production facilities and to facilitate the company's supply chain.

Tesla has signed contracts worth about $5 billion to buy materials for batteries from nickel processing companies in Indonesia, a senior cabinet minister told CNBC Indonesia last year.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged the electric vehicle maker to manufacture its cars, as well as batteries, in the country, in comments made to Bloomberg News in August. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


