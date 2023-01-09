Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
113.06 USD   +2.47%
Tesla offers discount in Singapore on EVs in inventory

01/09/2023 | 02:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla model 3 car is seen in their showroom in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Tesla has begun offering discounts to electric vehicle buyers in Singapore who agree to purchase existing inventory of the Model 3 or Model Y, a company sales representative said on Monday.

Tesla is offering a discount of $5,000 for electric vehicle purchasers who trade in an existing internal combustion vehicle and another $5,000 credit against the cost of the certificate to operate a car in Singapore.

In addition, for qualified buyers who have a place for home installation, Tesla will provide the wall connector for charging, although the consumer has to pay for the cost of installation.

The limited-term discounts in Singapore come just days after Tesla cut prices in China, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

(Reporting By Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
