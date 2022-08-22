Tesla on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since March 2021 -- Data Talk

Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently at $865.46, down $24.54 or 2.76%

--Would be lowest close since Aug. 11, 2022, when it closed at $859.89

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 5, 2022, when it fell 6.63%

--Currently down five consecutive days; down 6.74% over this period

--Longest losing streak since March 8, 2021, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Aug. 11, 2022, when it fell 7.13%

--Down 2.92% month-to-date

--Down 18.1% year-to-date

--Down 29.63% from its all-time closing high of $1229.91 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Up 22.53% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 23, 2021), when it closed at $706.30

--Up 37.78% from its 52-week closing low of $628.16 on May 24, 2022

--Traded as low as $858.89; lowest intraday level since Aug. 12, 2022, when it hit $855.10

--Down 3.5% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 9, 2022, when it fell as much as 3.81%

--Sixth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:53:12 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1112ET