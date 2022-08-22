Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:48 2022-08-22 am EDT
866.27 USD   -2.67%
11:22aFord cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to a software future
RE
11:13aTesla on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since March 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:49aTesla loses challenge to California agency suing for race bias
RE
Summary 
Summary

Tesla on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since March 2021 -- Data Talk

08/22/2022 | 11:13am EDT
Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently at $865.46, down $24.54 or 2.76%


--Would be lowest close since Aug. 11, 2022, when it closed at $859.89

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 5, 2022, when it fell 6.63%

--Currently down five consecutive days; down 6.74% over this period

--Longest losing streak since March 8, 2021, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Aug. 11, 2022, when it fell 7.13%

--Down 2.92% month-to-date

--Down 18.1% year-to-date

--Down 29.63% from its all-time closing high of $1229.91 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Up 22.53% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 23, 2021), when it closed at $706.30

--Down 29.63% from its 52-week closing high of $1229.91 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Up 37.78% from its 52-week closing low of $628.16 on May 24, 2022

--Traded as low as $858.89; lowest intraday level since Aug. 12, 2022, when it hit $855.10

--Down 3.5% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 9, 2022, when it fell as much as 3.81%

--Sixth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:53:12 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1112ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 -2.17% 12951.96 Real-time Quote.-18.86%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -2.07% 12438.47 Real-time Quote.-18.79%
TESLA, INC. -2.77% 865.34 Delayed Quote.-15.78%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 861 M - -
Net income 2022 12 525 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 84,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 930 B 930 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,8%
