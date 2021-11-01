Log in
Tesla opens charging network to other EVs for the first time

11/01/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is opening its charging network to other electric cars for the first time with a pilot program in the Netherlands, as the world's most valuable carmaker looks to bring electric vehicles into the mainstream.

The program will be tested at 10 locations in the Netherlands, the company said on Monday, adding that Dutch non-Tesla EV drivers can access the Tesla stations, or Superchargers, through the Tesla app.

Tesla drivers can continue to use these stations and the company will closely monitor each site for congestion.

Tesla operates more than 25,000 Superchargers worldwide, while other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in startups for networks as they rush new electric vehicles to market.

The Superchargers are open to cars with the Combined Charging System (CCS) favored by BMW, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler, Ford and the Volkswagen , which includes Audi and Porsche.

Tesla uses the CCS standard in Europe, allowing a wide range of cars to charge in stations without an adapter that uses a similar connector.

Charging prices for non-Tesla drivers will include extra costs to support a broad range of vehicles and site adjustments to accommodate these vehicles, Tesla said. The price to charge can be lowered with a charging membership, it added.

"This move directly supports our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy," the company said.

Tesla, which crossed $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time last week, has defied supply chain issues and global chip shortages to mark a record quarter for car deliveries as demand ramps up and its investments in new factories pay off.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Devika Syamnath)


