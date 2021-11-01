Tesla opens charging network to other EVs for the first time

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is opening its charging
network to other electric cars for the first time with a pilot
program in the Netherlands, as the world's most valuable
carmaker looks to bring electric vehicles into the mainstream.
The program will be tested at 10 locations in the
Netherlands, the company said on Monday, adding that Dutch
non-Tesla EV drivers can access the Tesla stations, or
Superchargers, through the Tesla app.
Tesla drivers can continue to use these stations and the
company will closely monitor each site for congestion.
Tesla operates more than 25,000 Superchargers worldwide,
while other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in
startups for networks as they rush new electric vehicles to
market.
The Superchargers are open to cars with the Combined
Charging System (CCS) favored by BMW, Mercedes-Benz
maker Daimler, Ford and the Volkswagen
, which includes Audi and Porsche.
Tesla uses the CCS standard in Europe, allowing a wide range
of cars to charge in stations without an adapter that uses a
similar connector.
Charging prices for non-Tesla drivers will include extra
costs to support a broad range of vehicles and site adjustments
to accommodate these vehicles, Tesla said. The price to charge
can be lowered with a charging membership, it added.
"This move directly supports our mission to accelerate the
world's transition to sustainable energy," the company said.
Tesla, which crossed $1 trillion in market capitalization
for the first time last week, has defied supply chain issues and
global chip shortages to mark a record quarter for car
deliveries as demand ramps up and its investments in new
factories pay off.
