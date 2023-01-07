Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
113.06 USD   +2.47%
07:34aTesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
RE
01:26aProtesters storm Tesla store in China after price cuts
RE
01/06GM wants U.S. Treasury to reconsider tax credits for Cadillac Lyriq EV
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed

01/07/2023 | 07:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk out from a building as police officer stands near the entrance, after demonstrating at the Tesla delivery centre in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.

On Saturday, about 200 recent buyers of the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 gathered at a Tesla delivery centre in Shanghai to protest against the U.S. carmaker's decision to slash prices for the second time in three months on Friday.

Many said they had believed that prices Tesla charged for its cars late last year would not be cut as abruptly or as deeply as the automaker just announced in a move to spur sales and support production at its Shanghai plant. The scheduled expiration of a government subsidy at the end of 2022 also drove many to finalize their purchases.

Videos posted on social media showed crowds at Tesla stores and delivery centres in other Chinese cities from Chengdu to Shenzhen, suggesting wider consumer backlash.

After Friday's surprise discounts, Tesla's EV prices in China are now between 13% and 24% below their September levels.

Analysts have said Tesla's move was likely to boost its sales, which tumbled in December, and force other EV makers to cut prices too at a time of faltering demand in the world's largest market for battery-powered cars.

"Price cuts are part of this EV cycle in a softer (economy) with competition increasing in China," Daniel Ives, an analyst who follows Tesla at Wedbush Morgan, said in a tweet on Friday.

While established automakers often discount to manage inventory and keep factories running when demand weakens, Tesla operates without dealerships and transparent pricing has been part of its brand image.

"It may be a normal business practice but this is not how a responsible enterprise should behave," said one Tesla owner protesting at the company's delivery centre in Shanghai's Minhang suburb on Saturday who gave his surname as Zhang.

He and the other Tesla owners, who said they had taken delivery in the final months of 2022, said they were frustrated with the abruptness of Friday's price cut and Tesla's lack of an explanation to recent buyers.

Zhang said police facilitated a meeting between Tesla staff and the assembled owners at which the owners handed over a list of demands, including an apology and compensation or other credits. He added the Tesla staff had agreed to respond by Tuesday.

'RETURN THE MONEY'

Other videos appearing to be of Tesla owners protesting were also posted to Chinese social media platforms on Saturday.

One video, which Reuters verified was filmed at a Tesla store in the southwestern city of Chengdu, showed a crowd chanting, "Return the money, refund our cars."

Another, which appeared to be filmed in Beijing, showed police cars arriving to disperse crowds outside a Tesla store.

Reuters was unable to verify the content of either video.

Tesla does not plan to compensate buyers who took delivery before the most recent price cut, a spokesman for Tesla China told Reuters on Saturday.

He did not respond when asked to comment on the protests.

China accounted for about a third of Tesla's global sales in 2021 and its Shanghai factory, which employs about 20,000 workers, is its single most productive and profitable plant.

Analysts have been positive about the potential for Tesla's price cuts to drive sales growth at a time when it is a year from announcing its next new vehicle, the Cybertruck.

"Nowhere else in the world is Tesla faced with the kind of competitors that they have here [in China]," said Bill Russo, head of consultancy Automobility Ltd in Shanghai.

"They are in a much bigger EV market with companies that can price more aggressively than they can, until now."

In 2021, Tesla faced a public relations storm after an unhappy customer climbed on a car at the Shanghai auto show to protest against the company's handling of her complaints about her car's brakes.

Tesla responded by apologising to Chinese consumers for not addressing the complaints in a timely way.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Zhang Yan and Casey Hall; Editing by Kevin Krolicki and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
07:34aTesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
RE
01:26aProtesters storm Tesla store in China after price cuts
RE
01/06GM wants U.S. Treasury to reconsider tax credits for Cadillac Lyriq EV
RE
01/06Tech Up on Strong Jobs Data -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01/06Miller Value Partners' Bill Miller III Says Personally Shorted More Tesla Today, Bought..
RE
01/06Miller value partners’ bill miller iii says just shorted more t…
RE
01/06December Jobs Data Help Lift Appetite for US Equities
MT
01/06Tesla short sellers pile on pressure after most profitable trade in 2022
RE
01/06Tesla Shares Rebound From Losses as Stock Manages to Avoid Falling Below $100
MT
01/06December Payrolls Data Ease Rate Hike Worries, Lift Appetite for US Equities
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 263 M - -
Net income 2022 12 456 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 010 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 357 B 357 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 113,06 $
Average target price 223,12 $
Spread / Average Target 97,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-8.22%357 015
LI AUTO INC.2.60%20 422
NIO INC.6.36%17 136
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-10.15%15 104
LUCID GROUP, INC.-6.88%11 623
XPENG INC.1.71%8 722