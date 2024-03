March 05, 2024 at 02:41 am EST

BERLIN (Reuters) - Tesla's Gruenheide plant in Germany was left without electricity and had to halt production after a suspected arson attack by environmental activists set an electricity substation ablaze early on Tuesday, the BZ newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Bomb disposal units were approaching the site and parts of the city of Berlin were also without power, the newspaper reported.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Rachel More; Writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)