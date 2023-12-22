TESLA : price target raised at Wedbush

Wedbush has reaffirmed its 'outperform' rating on Tesla with a price target raised from $310 to $350, saying it is 'increasingly optimistic about further share gains in electric vehicles and stabilization of margins in 2024'.



In the summary of its note, the broker says it believes Elon Musk's carmaker 'will reach the $1,000 billion market capitalization milestone in 2024, despite growing market skepticism'.



For the year ahead, Wedbush sees volume growth of 25-30% annualized 'very achievable, taking units to between 2.2 and 2.3 million, with likely positive surprises from Model Y sales in China and Europe'.



