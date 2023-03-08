Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:52:22 2023-03-08 am EST
181.34 USD   -3.40%
10:10aTesla probed over reports steering wheels fell off
RE
10:08aUS FTC Reportedly Asks for Musk-Related Internal Communications in Twitter Probe
MT
09:22aThis ain't happening!
MS
Tesla probed over reports steering wheels fell off

03/08/2023 | 10:10am EST
STORY: U.S. regulators will investigate 120,000 of Tesla's 2023 Model Y cars.

Wednesday's (March 8) announcement comes after two reports of steering wheels falling off while driving.

The U.S. auto safety regulator said the wheels in both vehicles completely detached.

Cars were allegedly delivered to owners missing the retaining bolt that attaches the wheel to the steering column.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said they want to understand the 'scope, frequency and manufacturing processes linked to the issue'.

Its investigation is a first step before regulators could demand a recall.

Officials said they received a complaint from a person who bought a new Model Y five days earlier.

That complainant said they were driving through New Jersey in January when the steering wheel suddenly fell off.

Regulators said both affected vehicles needed the steering wheels removed and re-installed.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 483 M - -
Net cash 2023 26 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 52,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 594 B 594 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,53x
EV / Sales 2024 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 187,71 $
Average target price 206,57 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.52.39%593 934
LI AUTO INC.15.64%23 045
LUCID GROUP, INC.21.67%15 205
NIO INC.-8.00%14 823
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-20.56%13 573
XPENG INC.-13.18%7 395