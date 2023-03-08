Tesla probed over reports steering wheels fell off

Wednesday's (March 8) announcement comes after two reports of steering wheels falling off while driving.

The U.S. auto safety regulator said the wheels in both vehicles completely detached.

Cars were allegedly delivered to owners missing the retaining bolt that attaches the wheel to the steering column.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said they want to understand the 'scope, frequency and manufacturing processes linked to the issue'.

Its investigation is a first step before regulators could demand a recall.

Officials said they received a complaint from a person who bought a new Model Y five days earlier.

That complainant said they were driving through New Jersey in January when the steering wheel suddenly fell off.

Regulators said both affected vehicles needed the steering wheels removed and re-installed.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.