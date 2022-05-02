Log in
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 02:50:06 pm EDT
872.26 USD   +0.17%
Tesla proxy to take more than four months after fiscal year end

05/02/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Bern

(Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday its proxy statement for 2022 would be filed more than 120 days after the end of its fiscal year.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 707 M - -
Net income 2022 12 748 M - -
Net cash 2022 20 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 80,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 902 B 902 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 7,62x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 870,76 $
Average target price 996,68 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-17.60%902 116
LUCID GROUP, INC.-52.48%30 144
NIO INC.-47.29%27 595
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-70.84%27 235
LI AUTO INC.-30.12%22 793
XPENG INC.-51.10%21 096