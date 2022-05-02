Tesla proxy to take more than four months after fiscal year end

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Millennials
Pets
Semiconductors
Cybersecurity
Defense
Solar energy
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Millennials
Pets
Semiconductors
Cybersecurity
Defense
Solar energy
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Tesla, Inc.
News
Summary
TSLA
US88160R1014
TESLA, INC.
(TSLA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
05/02 02:50:06 pm EDT
872.26
USD
+0.17%
02:44p
ELON MUSK
: Exclusive-Musk in talks for new Twitter financing-sources
RE
02:01p
Tesla proxy to take more than four months after fiscal year end
RE
10:52a
Wall Street inches higher as growth stocks rebound
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Tesla proxy to take more than four months after fiscal year end
05/02/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday its proxy statement for 2022 would be filed more than 120 days after the end of its fiscal year.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:44p
ELON MUSK
: Exclusive-Musk in talks for new Twitter financing-sources
RE
02:01p
Tesla proxy to take more than four months after fiscal year end
RE
10:52a
Wall Street inches higher as growth stocks rebound
RE
08:00a
SOCIAL BUZZ
: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Amazon, Tesla Poised to Rise, Ga..
MT
06:35a
SURGESURGE BATTERY METALS MINES ITS
: Nilif) (tsxv: nili)
AQ
05:10a
INSIDER SELL
: Tesla
MT
02:00a
Tesla Issues Second Recall in China in April
MT
05/01
China's Factory Activity Contracts at Sharper Pace in April as Lockdowns Drag On
MT
05/01
Tata, India's electric vehicle king, takes a frugal road less traveled
RE
05/01
China COVID hard line eats into everything from Teslas to tacos
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
04/25
Wedbush's Ives Says Twitter Bid Unlikely to Result in Major Sale of Elon Musk's Tesla S..
MT
04/22
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Tesla Price Target to $1,250 From $1,200, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/22
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Anglo American, American Airlines, Electronic Arts, Tesla, Unite..
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
86 707 M
-
-
Net income 2022
12 748 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
20 526 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
80,7x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
902 B
902 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
10,2x
EV / Sales 2023
7,62x
Nbr of Employees
99 290
Free-Float
81,7%
More Financials
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
37
Last Close Price
870,76 $
Average target price
996,68 $
Spread / Average Target
14,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk
Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn
Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm
Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis
Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.
-17.60%
902 116
LUCID GROUP, INC.
-52.48%
30 144
NIO INC.
-47.29%
27 595
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
-70.84%
27 235
LI AUTO INC.
-30.12%
22 793
XPENG INC.
-51.10%
21 096
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave