Tesla raises China, U.S. prices for second time within a week

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc hiked
prices in China and the United States on Tuesday for its second
increase in less than a week, after founder Elon Musk said the
U.S. maker of electric cars faced significant inflation
pressure.
The increases come as costs of raw materials surge, worsened
by a crisis over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Musk saying
on Sunday that the carmaker and rocket company Space X faced the
pressure in areas such as raw materials and logistics.
The company raised prices for all its models in the United
States, its website showed. In China, it raised prices of some
China-made Model 3 and Model Y products by about 5%, soon after
a hike on March 10.
Tesla declined to comment.
After the increases in China, the Model Y Long Range vehicle
costs 375,900 yuan ($58,952.68), up 18,000 yuan from March 10,
when its price went up by 10,000 yuan.
The price tag of the Model 3 Performance unit was 367,900
yuan after Tuesday's increase of 18,000 yuan, which followed an
increase of 10,000 yuan five days ago.
($1=6.3763 Chinese yuan renminbi)
