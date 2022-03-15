Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla raises China, U.S. prices for second time within a week

03/15/2022 | 12:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc hiked prices in China and the United States on Tuesday for its second increase in less than a week, after founder Elon Musk said the U.S. maker of electric cars faced significant inflation pressure.

The increases come as costs of raw materials surge, worsened by a crisis over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Musk saying on Sunday that the carmaker and rocket company Space X faced the pressure in areas such as raw materials and logistics.

The company raised prices for all its models in the United States, its website showed. In China, it raised prices of some China-made Model 3 and Model Y products by about 5%, soon after a hike on March 10.

Tesla declined to comment.

After the increases in China, the Model Y Long Range vehicle costs 375,900 yuan ($58,952.68), up 18,000 yuan from March 10, when its price went up by 10,000 yuan.

The price tag of the Model 3 Performance unit was 367,900 yuan after Tuesday's increase of 18,000 yuan, which followed an increase of 10,000 yuan five days ago. ($1=6.3763 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -3.64% 766.37 Delayed Quote.-27.48%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.05% 6.3901 Delayed Quote.0.12%
All news about TESLA, INC.
12:18aTesla raises China, U.S. prices for second time within a week
RE
03/14Tesla Raises U.S. Prices For Vehicles Of All Models - Website
RE
03/14Tesla raises u.s. prices for vehicles of all models - website…
RE
03/14CATHIE WOOD : How Wall Street star Cathie Wood is defying her doubters
RE
03/14Tech Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/14Your connected car knows you. The tussle for that data's hitting high gear
RE
03/14Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000
RE
03/14TESLA CEO MUSK SAYS TESLA AND SPACEX : Wsj
MT
03/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Kering, Tesla, Foxconn, JPMorgan, Rio Tinto...
03/14SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Lower Midday; Alibaba, Tesla In Talks
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 813 M - -
Net income 2022 10 812 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 87,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 792 B 792 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,45x
EV / Sales 2023 7,30x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 766,37 $
Average target price 957,64 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-27.48%822 000
LUCID GROUP, INC.-43.36%37 893
NIO INC.-55.49%26 524
LI AUTO INC.-45.17%22 529
XPENG INC.-60.76%19 620
FISKER INC.-34.52%3 274