Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/22 11:09:38 am
428.125 USD   +1.30%
10:58aWall Street edges higher as investors cling to stimulus hopes
RE
10:58aTESLA : UBS remains Neutral
MD
10:57aTESLA : release of new 'self-driving' software closely watched by U.S. regulator
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : release of new 'self-driving' software closely watched by U.S. regulator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 10:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai

(Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety regulator on Thursday said it was closely watching Tesla Inc's release of a software version intended to allow its cars to drive themselves, saying it would not hesitate to take action to protect the public.

Tesla on Tuesday night released a beta, or test version, of what it calls a "Full Self Driving" software upgrade to an undisclosed number of "expert, careful" drivers. The release prompted online posts by excited recipients who shared video snippets of their car driving supposedly autonomously on city streets at night.

During a Tesla earnings call on Wednesday, Chief Executive Elon Musk said the latest upgrade was planned to be widely released by the end of this year, with the system becoming more robust as it collected more data.

"NHTSA has been briefed on Tesla's new feature, which represents an expansion of its existing driver assistance system. The agency will monitor the new technology closely and will not hesitate to take action to protect (the) public against unreasonable risks to safety," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York and David Shepardson in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TESLA, INC.
10:58aWall Street edges higher as investors cling to stimulus hopes
RE
10:58aTESLA : UBS remains Neutral
MD
10:57aTESLA : release of new 'self-driving' software closely watched by U.S. regulator
RE
09:52aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : The Coca-Cola Company, L'Oréal, AT&T...
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:29aTESLA : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
08:28aTESLA : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
07:28aTESLA : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07:24aAuto startups chasing Tesla race past red flags to go public
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 927 M - -
Net income 2020 1 094 M - -
Net cash 2020 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 393x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 394 B 394 B -
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales 2021 9,07x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 366,11 $
Last Close Price 422,64 $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target -13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -82,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.405.15%393 820
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.14%187 328
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.22%84 573
DAIMLER AG-2.84%60 907
BYD COMPANY LIMITED259.07%53 959
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-2.27%51 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group