Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
05/18/2022 | 11:17am EDT
BOSTON (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from its widely-followed S&P 500 ESG Index, citing issues including racial discrimination claims against the company and its handling of a government investigation after crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles.
The changes, effective May 2, were described in May 17 blog post sent by a spokesman for the index provider on Wednesday.