Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/18 11:40:32 am EDT
735.88 USD   -3.38%
11:17aTesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
RE
06:29aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Tesla, Twitter Poised to Decline, AMC Entertainment to Rise
MT
05:29aPiper Sandler Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $1,035 From $1,260, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns

05/18/2022 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London

BOSTON (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from its widely-followed S&P 500 ESG Index, citing issues including racial discrimination claims against the company and its handling of a government investigation after crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles.

The changes, effective May 2, were described in May 17 blog post sent by a spokesman for the index provider on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
11:17aTesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
RE
06:29aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Tesla, Twitter Poised to Decli..
MT
05:29aPiper Sandler Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $1,035 From $1,260, Reiterates Overweight..
MT
03:55aEXCLUSIVE : China in talks with automakers on EV subsidy extension - sources
RE
02:36aNikkei closes at 2-week high after retail sales data lifts Wall Street
RE
05/17Japan's Nikkei hits highest in nearly 2 weeks after Wall Street's jump
RE
05/17Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August
RE
05/17ELON MUSK : Prominent hedge funds invested in Twitter before Musk unveiled plans
RE
05/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup
RE
05/17Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - on Twitter
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 918 M - -
Net income 2022 12 757 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 096 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 69,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 789 B 789 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,86x
EV / Sales 2023 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 761,61 $
Average target price 974,76 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-27.93%789 036
LUCID GROUP, INC.-53.09%29 771
NIO INC.-47.51%27 480
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-73.49%24 759
LI AUTO INC.-26.04%24 124
XPENG INC.-52.41%20 531