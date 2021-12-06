Log in
Tesla replacing faulty Autopilot cameras in some vehicles - CNBC

12/06/2021 | 05:56pm EST
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Electric-car maker Tesla Inc is replacing repeater cameras in several hundred Model S, X and 3 vehicles made in the United States due to faulty circuit boards inside, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/06/tesla-is-replacing-faulty-autpilot-cameras-in-some-model-s-x-3-cars.html on Monday.

While the company has not yet issued a recall, it has authorized service employees to replace the faulty cameras for eligible Tesla owners on a goodwill basis, according to the report, which cites an internal memo.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
