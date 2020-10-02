Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/02 10:08:09 am
434.23 USD   -3.11%
09:59aWall Street skids after Trump's positive COVID-19 test
RE
09:57aSayona Positioned as Key Player in North American Supply Chain
AQ
09:43aTESLA : beats expectations for Q3 vehicle deliveries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : reports record quarterly deliveries, but Model 3 sales underwhelm bulls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 09:40am EDT

Tesla Inc on Friday said it delivered 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter, a quarterly record for the electric carmaker, but shares fell 4.8% in pre-market trading.

The company slightly beat consensus estimates by Refinitiv for deliveries of 134,720 vehicles, but fell short of some of Wall Street's most bullish forecasts, with analysts issuing a wide range of estimates.

While the broader market was down on Friday morning, Tesla shares were among the heaviest decliners.

Tesla delivered 124,100 Model Y and Model 3 units, slightly below Refinitiv consensus expectations of 128,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles combined. Some analysts had expected weaker U.S. demand for the mass-market Model 3 due to the release of the Model Y.

Including the third quarter, Tesla has delivered some 318,000 vehicles this year, putting the company under pressure to increase deliveries once more to nearly 182,000 in the fourth quarter to reach its ambitious year-end target of half a million deliveries.

Tesla's total production in the quarter rose 76% to 145,036 vehicles compared with the previous three-month period.

The company last quarter said production at its California plant has ramped up to pre-pandemic levels after production at its core vehicle plant suspended from the end of March to early May due to the COVID-19 lockdown orders.

Tesla's delivery push has been supported by its new Shanghai factory, the only plant currently producing vehicles outside California. Tesla began delivering Model 3s from its Shanghai factory in December and has said it aims to produce 150,000 Model 3 sedans in the factory per year and later 250,000 vehicles a year, including the Model Y.

Some 23,300 Tesla vehicles were registered in China in the months of August and July, with data from September still to come.

Tesla is also building a new vehicle and battery manufacturing facility near Germany's Berlin and seeks to start construction on a vehicle factory in Austin, Texas in the third quarter.

By Tina Bellon and Akanksha Rana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TESLA, INC.
09:59aWall Street skids after Trump's positive COVID-19 test
RE
09:57aSayona Positioned as Key Player in North American Supply Chain
AQ
09:43aTESLA : beats expectations for Q3 vehicle deliveries
RE
09:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Alphabet, Goldman Sachs
09:40aTESLA : reports record quarterly deliveries, but Model 3 sales underwhelm bulls
RE
09:35aTESLA : beats expectations for third-quarter vehicle deliveries
RE
09:33aTESLA : Quarterly Deliveries Hit Record As Car Maker's Recovery Speeds Up -- Upd..
DJ
09:20aTESLA : sales surge as global demand picks up speed
AQ
09:19aTESLA : sales surge as global demand picks up speed
AQ
09:05aTESLA : Quarterly Deliveries Hit Record As Car Maker's Pandemic Recovery Speeds ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 978 M - -
Net income 2020 1 121 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 382x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 418 B 418 B -
EV / Sales 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales 2021 9,78x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 334,70 $
Last Close Price 448,16 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target -25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.435.65%417 599
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.14%183 618
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.80%82 461
DAIMLER AG-5.32%58 731
BMW AG-14.33%47 453
BYD COMPANY LIMITED212.48%45 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group