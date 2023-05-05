Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:45 2023-05-04 pm EDT
162.52 USD   +0.82%
04:35aTesla's April sales of China-made EVs down 14.7% from March -CPCA
RE
05/04Industry experts: Chinese carmakers fill gap in Russia
DP
05/04Tesla raises prices for new Model S, Model X in China
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla's April sales of China-made EVs down 14.7% from March -CPCA

05/05/2023 | 04:35am EDT
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc delivered 75,842 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in April, down 14.7% from March, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Friday.

The figure was a huge jump from a year earlier, when the city of Shanghai - where Tesla has a factory - was in COVID-19 lockdown and the company delivered only 1,512 China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars in the world's largest auto market.

Local rival BYD Co, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and hybrids, sold 209,467 vehicles in April, CPCA data showed, up 1.6% from March. (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh Editing by Jamie Freed and David Goodman )


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -1.31% 252.52 End-of-day quote.-1.73%
TESLA, INC. 0.37% 161.2 Delayed Quote.30.87%
All news about TESLA, INC.
04:35aTesla's April sales of China-made EVs down 14.7% from March -CPCA
RE
05/04Industry experts: Chinese carmakers fill gap in Russia
DP
05/04Tesla raises prices for new Model S, Model X in China
RE
05/04Geely's London black cab unit unveils new large EV platform
RE
05/04Powell's mixed signals and Pacwest weigh on US indices
MS
05/04Tesla's China Employees Mum on Reports of Model Y Export to Canada
MT
05/04VW: 'Promising start' 2023 - but risks raw materials and China
DP
05/03Oklahoma Gov. Stitt sees growing foreign interest in investments in state
RE
05/03ISS recommends Tesla investors vote against re-election of Robyn Denholm
RE
05/03Joby Aviation to get investment from Tesla shareholder Baillie Gifford
RE
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 768 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 52,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 511 B 511 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,87x
EV / Sales 2024 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 161,20 $
Average target price 185,76 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.30.87%510 924
LI AUTO INC.17.11%23 345
LUCID GROUP, INC.8.05%13 503
NIO INC.-17.33%13 458
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-29.73%12 164
XPENG INC.2.11%8 737
