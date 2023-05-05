Tesla's April sales of China-made EVs down 14.7% from March -CPCA

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc delivered 75,842 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in April, down 14.7% from March, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Friday.

The figure was a huge jump from a year earlier, when the city of Shanghai - where Tesla has a factory - was in COVID-19 lockdown and the company delivered only 1,512 China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars in the world's largest auto market.

Local rival BYD Co, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and hybrids, sold 209,467 vehicles in April, CPCA data showed, up 1.6% from March. (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh Editing by Jamie Freed and David Goodman )