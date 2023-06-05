Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
213.97 USD   +3.11%
05:09aTesla's China-made EV sales rose 2.4% in May from April - CPCA
RE
01:12aFrance rolls out the red carpet for EV battery factories
RE
06/04Wall St Week Ahead-Surging US megacap stocks leave some wondering when to cash out
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla's China-made EV sales rose 2.4% in May from April - CPCA

06/05/2023 | 05:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Visitors wearing face masks check a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Tesla Inc delivered 77,695 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in May, a 2.4% jump from April, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Monday.

On a yearly basis, sales rose 142% in May from 32,165 vehicles in the same month of 2022 when Shanghai, where its factory is located, was still subject to COVID-19 containment measures that impacted production.

Chinese rival BYD Co Ltd, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid vehicles, logged sales of 239,092 vehicle in May, up 14% from a year earlier, CPCA data showed.

CPCA is scheduled to release more detailed car sales figures for May later this month.

Tesla has been under intense focus in China in recent weeks, amid an unannounced, high-stakes visit from boss Elon Musk.

Musk wrapped up a two-day trip on Thursday that included talks with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Wednesday in Beijing, a source told Reuters.

The latest trip, Musk's first in three years after Beijing reopened its borders, came as Tesla faces intensifying competition from Chinese-made EV makers and uncertainty about expanding the Shanghai plant, its largest production hub.

He also met with foreign, commerce and industry ministers, and dined with Zeng Yuqun, chairman of battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL).

Musk visited Tesla's Shanghai factory late on Wednesday and met with Chen Jining, the ruling party's Shanghai secretary, on Thursday. Chen welcomed Tesla to increase investment and expand business in the city, according to a statement from the municipal government.

In an action described as a product recall, Tesla is distributing over-the-air software updates for more than 1.1 million vehicles for a braking issue from May 29, China's market regulator said mid-May.

Since May, Tesla has raised prices in countries including China, after earlier price cuts triggered a price war, with many international and local brands following suit.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens and Bernadette Baum)

By Qiaoyi Li and Brenda Goh


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED 2.49% 228.44 End-of-day quote.4.52%
TESLA, INC. 3.11% 213.97 Delayed Quote.73.71%
TOPIX INDEX 1.70% 2219.79 Delayed Quote.15.38%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 640 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 70,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 678 B 678 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,54x
EV / Sales 2024 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 213,97 $
Average target price 187,99 $
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.73.71%678 179
LI AUTO INC.44.31%28 847
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-21.43%13 602
LUCID GROUP, INC.-3.37%13 246
NIO INC.-22.46%12 623
XPENG INC.-15.09%7 265
