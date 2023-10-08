BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Tesla sold 74,073 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in September, a 10.9% decrease from a year earlier, showed data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Sunday.

Sales of China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars were down 12.0% from a month earlier.

Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid models, saw passenger vehicle deliveries grow 42.8% to 286,903 last month, from 200,973 in September last year. (Reporting by Zhang Yan, Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)