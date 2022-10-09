Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
223.07 USD   -6.32%
03:22pTesla's China-made sales hit record following Shanghai factory upgrade
RE
02:39pTesla sells record China-made vehicles in September following Shanghai factory upgrade
RE
02:22pTesla In September Sold Record China-Made Vehicles, With 83,135 Units In Wholesale -CPCA
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla's China-made sales hit record following Shanghai factory upgrade

10/09/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in wholesale in September, smashing its record of monthly sales in China, according to a report released on Sunday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The number marks an 8% increase from August and outpaced the more than the 5% month-over-month growth of all wholesale electric vehicle sales in China, according to CPCA data.

It set a new record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory since production began in December 2019, and topped the prior sales record of 78,906 in June, as the U.S. carmaker continues to invest in China production.

Globally, Tesla last week said it delivered 343,830 electric vehicles in the third quarter, a record for the world's most valuable automaker, but less than the 359,162 analysts on average had expected, according to Refinitiv.

Tesla quickened its China deliveries after suspending most production at the Shanghai plant in July for an upgrade, which aimed to bring the factory's weekly output to around 22,000 units compared with levels of around 17,000 in June, Reuters previously reported.

The plant, which manufactures Model 3s and Model Ys, had reopened on April 19 after a COVID lockdown, but only resumed full production in mid-June.

Production accelerated despite heatwaves and COVID curbs that hit its suppliers in the southwest region of the country.

China’s BYD continued to lead the domestic EV market with 200,973 wholesale sales in September, a nearly 15% jump from August, as CPCA said higher oil prices and government subsidies continue to encourage more consumers to choose electric vehicles. (Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Gary McWilliams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.70% 98.33 Delayed Quote.21.80%
TESLA, INC. -6.32% 223.07 Delayed Quote.-36.67%
WTI 4.76% 93.129 Delayed Quote.23.59%
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:22pTesla's China-made sales hit record following Shanghai factory upgrade
RE
02:39pTesla sells record China-made vehicles in September following Shanghai factory upgrade
RE
02:22pTesla In September Sold Record China-Made Vehicles, With 83,135 Units In Wholesale -CPC..
RE
02:22pTesla in september sold record china-made vehicles, with 83,135…
RE
12:13pChinese ambassador thanks Musk for proposal on Taiwan
RE
06:04aMusk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalis..
RE
01:27aNissan pushes partner Renault to sell down stake, may raise funds -source
RE
10/08Renault is open to cutting its stake in Nissan, Bloomberg reports
RE
10/08Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions
RE
10/08Nissan presses partner Renault to sell down stake -WSJ
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 097 M - -
Net income 2022 12 664 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 59,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 699 B 699 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,98x
EV / Sales 2023 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 223,07 $
Average target price 306,92 $
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-36.67%698 983
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-67.26%31 105
NIO INC.-56.57%22 738
LUCID GROUP, INC.-65.39%22 097
LI AUTO INC.-39.03%19 073
XPENG INC.-80.35%8 524