Tesla's China-made sales hit record following Shanghai factory upgrade

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc
sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in wholesale in
September, smashing its record of monthly sales in China,
according to a report released on Sunday by the China Passenger
Car Association (CPCA).
The number marks an 8% increase from August and outpaced the
more than the 5% month-over-month growth of all wholesale
electric vehicle sales in China, according to CPCA data.
It set a new record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory since
production began in December 2019, and topped the prior sales
record of 78,906 in June, as the U.S. carmaker continues to
invest in China production.
Globally, Tesla last week said it delivered 343,830 electric
vehicles in the third quarter, a record for the world's most
valuable automaker, but less than the 359,162 analysts on
average had expected, according to Refinitiv.
Tesla quickened its China deliveries after suspending most
production at the Shanghai plant in July for an upgrade, which
aimed to bring the factory's weekly output to around 22,000
units compared with levels of around 17,000 in June, Reuters
previously reported.
The plant, which manufactures Model 3s and Model Ys, had
reopened on April 19 after a COVID lockdown, but only resumed
full production in mid-June.
Production accelerated despite heatwaves and COVID curbs
that hit its suppliers in the southwest region of the country.
China’s BYD continued to lead the domestic EV
market with 200,973 wholesale sales in September, a nearly 15%
jump from August, as CPCA said higher oil prices and government
subsidies continue to encourage more consumers to choose
electric vehicles.
(Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York and Anirudh Saligrama in
Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Gary McWilliams)