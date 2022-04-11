Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:01 pm EDT
1025.49 USD   -3.00%
04/08Tesla to Recall 127,785 Model 3 EVs in China Over Chip Defects
MT
04/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/07China’s NEV Output, Sales to Grab 65% of Global Market Share
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla's China-made vehicle deliveries up 16% in March - industry association

04/11/2022 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A truck transports new Tesla cars at its factory in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc delivered 65,814 China-made vehicles in March, up 16% from the previous month, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Monday.

But production at Tesla's Shanghai factory, 55,462 cars, was only 154 units higher than in February, a shorter month during which workers usually get some time off for the Lunar New Year holiday, the data showed.

The association said EV makers in China produced far fewer cars in total than expected in March, due to measures taken across the country to control COVID-19.

EV makers are selling from stockpiles to support deliveries, said association secretary general Cui Dongshu.

Overall passenger car sales in March in China totalled 1.61 million, down 10.9% from a year earlier, the association said.

China has imposed strict lockdowns to contain the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant in several places - including Jilin province and Shanghai, where factories of major automakers and their suppliers are located.

Such measures nationwide had disrupted logistics and affected retail sales of cars, Cui added.

Automakers were facing "tremendous" pressures to secure their deliveries, he said.

Chinese EV maker Nio said on Saturday it had suspended production after the country's measures to contain the recent epidemic surge had disrupted operations at its suppliers. Shares in Nio slumped 9% on Monday.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
04/08Tesla to Recall 127,785 Model 3 EVs in China Over Chip Defects
MT
04/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/07China’s NEV Output, Sales to Grab 65% of Global Market Share
MT
04/07Tesla holds the biggest by-invitation-only party in Texas
AQ
04/07Biden administration, auto leaders want 'seamless' EV charging station use
RE
04/07New lithium technology can help the world go green -- if it works
RE
04/07Wall St slips for third day as Fed, Ukraine weigh
RE
04/07Like Tesla, Toyota develops self-driving tech with low-cost cameras
RE
04/07SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Lower Midday; Houghton Mifflin, GameStop in F..
MT
04/07Wall Street slips on hawkish Fed; banks, industrials top losers
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 008 M - -
Net income 2022 11 021 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 115x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 060 B 1 060 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,63x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 1 025,49 $
Average target price 966,95 $
Spread / Average Target -5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-2.96%1 059 852
LUCID GROUP, INC.-43.05%35 826
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-62.58%34 941
NIO INC.-36.87%33 039
LI AUTO INC.-19.44%26 278
XPENG INC.-45.98%23 307