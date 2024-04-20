NEW DELHI, April 20 (Reuters) - Tesla chief Elon Musk has postponed a planned trip to India where he was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and announce plans to enter the South Asian market, three people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Reuters could not immediately determine why Musk postponed the trip. Tesla and Modi's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After Reuters reported his India trip plans on April 10, the CEO posted on X, "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!". (Reporting by Aditi and Shah Aditya Kalra; Editing by William Mallard)